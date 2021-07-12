Young people making a comeback at the rhino closure at Singapore Zoo, charged with criminal offenses including vandalism, Courts & Crime News and Top Stories

SINGAPORE – A teenager who was caught on video last December making a U-turn inside a white rhino closure at the Singapore Zoo was indicted in a district court on Monday (July 12th) for offenses including vandalism.

Ralph Wee Yi Kai, 19, is also charged with two counts of wrongdoing and one count of criminal offense.

The teenager from Singapore is accused of violating the closure of the rhinos around 2.40 pm on December 17 last year.

Separately, he allegedly committed an act of vandalism around 2.40am on October 9 last year by hitting an information panel at a bus stop on Sixth Avenue near Bukit Timah Road, causing $ 900 in damages.

He also allegedly caused damage to two cars near the sixth crescent that morning by hitting their side mirrors.

Wee is accused of causing nearly $ 2,800 in damage to a Mercedes Benz and more than $ 1,600 in damage to a BMW.

In a statement Sunday evening, police said officers were alerted to the case at the Singapore Zoo around 5.40pm on December 17th last year.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man’s companion, an 18-year-old woman, allegedly filmed him before the man posted the video to his TikTok account, using the @ralphwee_ moniker.

“Through the investigation, officers from the Woodlands Police Division established the identities of the man and woman on the same evening,” police added.

Following investigations and after consulting with the Attorney General’s Chambers, police issued a stern warning to the woman last Thursday for the criminal offense.

Her identity was not revealed in court documents.

Police warned that they “would take a strong stand against persons who openly disregard the rules of public attraction and commit selfish acts that could endanger their lives”.

Videos circulated online showed the youth making a backdrop inside the enclosure before jumping over a barricade and returning to the visitors’ path.

The original video was uploaded to his TikTok account, which had about 33,000 followers at the time.

Wildlife Reserves Singapore had previously told The Straits Times that it had filed a police report on December 17 last year.

He condemned the actions of the youth in an Instagram story posted the next day, calling it “a reckless and reckless act, which is socially irresponsible, extremely dangerous and simply disrespectful of wildlife and animals.”

The zoo operator also urged people not to pull such tricks, as life could be put in danger.

In November 2008, a Malaysian contract worker was fatally destroyed by white tigers after he climbed into their enclosed premises at the Singapore Zoo.

The 32-year-old man, who worked as a cleaner, jumped into the ditch separating the tigers from the visitors and moved towards the animals.

He was killed in the full gaze of shocked viewers. A state investigator decided to commit suicide in 2009.

Wees bail was set at $ 15,000 on Monday and his case was adjourned to Aug. 16.

If convicted of a felony, he could face up to three months in prison and a fine of up to $ 1,500.

For vandalism, an offender can be fined up to $ 2,000 or jailed for up to three years and receive between three and eight cane blows.

For each bad charge, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined.