International Opportunities News, Sports, Work

Ever since she was young, Maddie Anderson has found herself at home in the circle of a softball diamond.

The 16-year-old right-hander, who had just finished her second year at Chautauqua Lake Central School, developed a passion for softball, and pitching in particular, almost immediately as a child.

Since then, the love for the sport has only grown.

Thanks to her appreciation for softball, combined with her supreme work ethic and natural ability, she has won the rare opportunity to appear at the PONY 2021 International World Series in Deer Park, Texas.

“I just love the game and I like pitching,” Anderson stressed. “I get up twice a week with my pitching trainer (and) I like to throw different areas. This past year, during COVID, I actually practiced my gym at home and I have a pile of stones built out. Just I just love pitching so much. ”

The tour is scheduled to start on July 22 and will last until July 25. According to an official leaflet on the event website, teams from the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Russia, Korea, Europe, Japan and the Philippines will compete. There will be multiple age brackets, but Anderson will play with the Texas-based Hornets Fast Pitch team in group 18 and under.

As he was selected for the PONY 2021 International World Series, that process began a few years ago when Anderson traveled to the University of Texas to attend an elite showcase camp. She was named top pitcher in her age group and her excellent performance caught the attention of a host of coaches, including Jay Mendoza, the coach of the Hornets Fast Pitch team with whom Anderson will play in Texas.

Locally, Anderson has perfected her skills with the successful Southern Thierry Elite program led by Darin Beckerink.

Her behavior in the circle has always been Beckerink.

“She is a diligent child.” Beckerink stressed. “They have their gym in their house and it is always raising its voice. Always uplift. … She is kind of our daughter. It has been a joy having it. Like I said, she works really hard to set up and always seems to want big games. She probably throws the best in her biggest games. ”

The lifting coach Anderson with whom he works extensively is Tabatha Stenstrom.

“Maddie has always been able to keep her composure no matter what,” Emphasized Stenstrom. “She has a calm confidence in him that eases the mind of the rest of her teammates. She is dedicated to the sport and her position. Maddie has an impeccable spin. She throws most of her fields in a rotation that allows the ball to move only in a way that maneuvers away from the shot at the right time. “

Stenstrom added: “This opportunity for Maddie is essential for her continued growth. Being from a small area, it is always important to push an athlete out of their comfort zone. To meet new teammates, to play in conditions they are not used to and to a level they may not be used to playing. “I know Maddie will shine no matter what the circumstances and it is her confidence and calm driving that will attract her.”

On a big stage against teams from all over the world, the 2021 PONY International World Series seems like it could potentially be the perfect platform for Anderson to once again showcase what he is capable of doing in front of countless coaches at the collegial level.

“I was very excited when I found out.” Anderson said when asked about her initial reaction to the selection for the event. “I probably would not have been able to have an opportunity like this if I had not come down to Texas for that camp (showcase) and that coach saw me. I just got excited.”