NT government rejects FOI request regarding quarantine foreign military personnel at Darwin Hotel





The NT government has refused to release documents regarding its controversial decision to quarantine hundreds of foreign soldiers at a Darwin CBD hotel, arguing that they could be “sensitive to misleading interpretation” and “lead to mistrust. “. Main points: Three people staying at the Travelodge Hotel in Darwin’s CBD tested positive for COVID-19

Three people staying at the Travelodge Hotel in Darwin’s CBD tested positive for COVID-19 Health groups were alerted that foreign security personnel were allowed to stay at the hotel

Health groups were alerted that foreign security personnel were allowed to stay at the hotel At least one senior NT official raised concerns about the plan, according to a FOI rejection letter In January, about 300 international defense officials and their families were given approval by the Chief Health Officer to spend two weeks in solitary confinement at the Travelodge motel in the city center. The decision was heavily criticized by the NT branch of the Australian Medical Association and Danila Dilba Aboriginal Health Service. At the time, the health service said it “shocked” the group was not sent to the “gold standard” facility Howard Springs where almost all international achievements serve the quarantine period. Three members of the group tested positive for COVID-19 and moved to Royal Darwin Hospital, while their close contacts were transferred to Howard Springs. ABC filed a Freedom of Information request in January, seeking documents regarding the decision to approve the hotel as an alternative quarantine location. But the NT Department of Health has rejected the application altogether. In her decision letter, she said documents containing dozens of pages of correspondence between senior officials had been “brought into existence” for a Cabinet subcommittee, rendering them excluded under the Information Act. Three people tested positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine at the CBD Hotel. ( News ABC Italso cited five other provisions of the act to argue why the release of information, such as the opinions and recommendations of officials, was “contrary to the public interest”. “The nature of correspondence, being informal and mostly internal, means that it is naturally sensitive to mischievous interpretation,” she said. “This misinterpretation carries the real risk of leading to mistrust in the department’s decision-making process, an issue that concerns public health, which is very important for the safety of the community.” Read more about COVID-19 in Australia: The department also said the release of the information would provide a “one-sided” picture and that the disclosure of alternative ideas included in the correspondence “is likely to lead to misinformed debate” about the department’s final decision. He said the revelation would “dilute the sincerity” of officials involved in future decision-making. “This is not in the public interest, given the potential public health and safety consequences that come from responding to COVID-19,” she said. He also said the age of those who created and considered the information including the Chief of Staff Officer, Deputy Chief of Health, Police Commissioner, Deputy Police Commissioner and executives in the Department of Health was another reason against the disclosure. The Australian Defense Force managed quarantine compliance on Travelodge. ( News ABC The department’s rejection letter included the transcript of a discussion between two unnamed officials, which confirmed at least one of them was anxious about the quarantine plan. “Make sure your concerns are taken into account as part of these conversations and in developing the comprehensive COVID Defense Management Plan,” the unnamed official was quoted as saying. Travelodge in Darwin CBD was no longer used for foreign military personnel after the group ended its quarantine period. The first batch of more than 2,000 U.S. Marines, which gathered in Darwin in February, was quarantined at a Top End Defense base, while the newcomers were later sent to a former immigration detention center in the south. of Darwin, known as the Village of Bladin, to isolate. What you need to know about coronavirus: The form is being uploaded …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-12/nt-darwin-hotel-covid-quarantine-foreign-defence-foi-rejected/100271824 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos