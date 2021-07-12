The businessman buys 127 hectares of land to stop future housing development

A businessman has bought 127 hectares of land to stop the houses being built there.

Mechanical engineering mogul Jonathan James has bought the plot of land known as Fenton Fields with his daughter and business partner for more than $ 1 million.

The land was purchased by Stoke-on-Trent Regeneration, a partnership between St Modwen Homes and Stoke-on-Trent City Council. Previously designated for housing, Directly Stoke-on-Trent reports.

Now Jon has enlisted the help of about 30 volunteers to improve the land which has been leased in part by horse owners and electronic spears. It is also home to nesting birds and 80 former minesweepers.

What are your thoughts on this story? Let us know in the comments below







(Image: Stoke Sentinel)



He also has early plans for an eco-friendly project in a small part of the site that is south of Berryfield Fields.

(Image: Stoke Sentinel)



Jon told the website: "It has become uneconomical to turn it into a housing property, so everything I have done I have bought it from the regeneration company, in order to keep it the same. It is as simple as that.







(Image: Stoke Sentinel)



“We have to fix it to make it a little better. She has had nothing, she has not spent money on her in the last 20 years. So absolutely everything, the roads are in a proper mess.

“Hopefully over time we will improve it. It will cost more than 1 million.

"Most of the reaction from the locals has been positive. But of course there are some people who are very skeptical about what they see.







(Image: Stoke Sentinel)



“Don’t get me wrong, but things have to change a little bit. It makes some money and obviously the young ladies who have horses, they pay some money and the spears, they pay some money.

“But we have to do a few things along the way to add a little value. We have to fix it and rent a little more.”

Local resident and activist Cheryl Owen has backed the deal.







(Image: Stoke Sentinel)



She said: “We are pleased that we have been able to secure the land for the future and that we will not have a major housing development about which we have no word.

“We must continue to protect it and encourage more. We lost all the birds that nested the land a few years ago and we want to try to encourage them to return.”