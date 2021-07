New IT rules cater: SC for guilt investigation CBI, NIA v. Twitter

The Supreme Court on Monday gave an applicant a week to study the new IT Rules regarding his plea to ban social media platforms from carrying Islamophobic content and also seeking a direction for the CBI or NIA investigation against Twitter and its users involved in setting off “inflammatory posts”. Attorney Khaja Aijazuddin, personal applicant, appeared before the high court that the Telangana Supreme Court asked him to come here. He added that I have prayed for the development of guidelines for social media companies so that the content does not harm religious sentiments. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana told the applicant, “This case was forgotten … why do you want to raise these issues again? There are a number of other requests pending in this court.” The petitioner insisted that his prayer has raised important issues regarding the posting of inflammatory posts and hashtags against a certain religious community on social media platforms. The Chief Justice replied: “Have you reviewed the latest IT rules. She cares about it.” The applicant replied that the rules never say that he cares about content that belongs to religion and is not mentioned in the IT 2021 rules. The Chief Justice asked, “Where are the latest rules?” The petitioner submitted that I had not made a request, but Twitter had stated that the rules were set where due diligence had to be observed by intermediaries. The Chief Justice said: “Please tell us the latest rules and let us know that it is not there. Do your homework .. have you made a representation in government”. The court asked the applicant to follow the new IT rules and return to it. After a brief hearing in the case, the high court posted the case for further consideration next week. The assertion sought instruction from the high court to run the relevant agency, viz. CBI or NIA, to conduct investigations against Twitter and its users who were involved in inflammatory posts. The prayer also sought guidance from the Center to draft guidelines as set out in the provisions of the IT Act, 2000, dealing with hate speech against any religious community, including Islamophobic posts on various Social Media platforms. The petition was presented by Aijazuddin against the backdrop of media coverage of the Tablighi Jamaat incident in New Delhi, Nizamuddin as a alleged cause for the spread of the coronavirus. –IANST ss / dpb (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

