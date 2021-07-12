The Israeli Supreme Court paves the way for replacement for gay couples





The Supreme Court of Israel has paved the way for same-sex couples to have children through surrogate mothers, an move hailed by lawmakers and activists as a victory for LGBTQ rights. The court had ruled in 2020 that a replacement law, which had extended access to single women but excluded gay couples, proportionately violated the right to equality and the right to parents and was illegal. It gave the government a year to draft a new law, but parliament failed to meet the deadline. The court said on Sunday that, since for more than a year the state has done nothing to advance a proper change in the law, the court ruled that it could not adhere to the continuing serious human rights violations caused from the existing replacement agreement. The change in the law will take effect in six months to allow the formation of professional guidelines, he said. Aguda, an Israeli LGBTQ activist group, hailed the decision as a historic landmark in our fight for equality. Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker Aryeh Deri, the country’s former interior minister, wrote on Twitter that the court ruling was another serious blow to Israel’s Jewish identity and that the majority of the nation wants to uphold Israel’s tradition while preserving the values ​​of the Jewish family. Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll, a gay member of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, replied: I am sure most of the nation loves and respects my Jewish family that was created through the replacement. Etai and Yoav Pinkas Arad, the gay couple who appealed in court against the replacement law in 2010, said the decision is a major step towards equality not only for LGBTQ in Israel, but for equality in Israel in general. Under existing rules, same-sex Israeli couples seeking to become parents cannot hire a surrogate and are often hampered by the extra costs of finding one abroad. The state had argued that the law was intended to protect surrogate mothers, but the court ruled that it would be possible to strike a balance that would not discriminate. In contrast to much of the conservative Middle East, Israel is generally tolerant of its LGBTQ community. Homosexuals serve openly in the Israeli army and parliament, and many well-known artists and entertainers, as well as the countries’s current health minister, are openly gay. However, barriers, including the lack of civil marriage that would allow same-sex marriage remain.

