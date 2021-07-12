12 more holiday destinations on the course to join the green list this week – including Italy, Germany and Bulgaria





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Italy, Germany and Bulgaria are among the 12 countries expected to join the green list this week (Photo: Getty Images) Twelve new countries will be added to the UK green travel list this week, opening up more quarantined holiday opportunities this summer. The data show that the drop in Covid-19 cases in some countries means that the coronavirus risk level may be low enough to get the green light from the government, reports The Telegraf. Which places can be added? Register in our daily newspaper Bulletin i cut the noise Italy, Germany and Bulgaria are among the 12 countries expected to join the green list thanks to a drop in coronavirus cases. Robert Boyle, a former BA strategist, compiled the research which analyzed coronavirus cases across the globe, testing capability sites, vaccination levels and the risk of coronavirus variants. Austria, Canada, Hong Kong, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland and Taiwan can also be added to the list as these destinations meet all the levels required to move to green status. The new additions would bring the total number of countries on the green list to 39, providing more quarantine foreign holiday opportunities for Britons who have not yet been fully vaccinated. How is the green list set? The decision as to which countries are added to each list is based on a set of criteria, taking into account public health advice and the Joint Biosafety Assessment of the latest Covid data. Criteria for the lists include: Percentage of the population of a country that has been vaccinated

Degree of infection

Prevalence of disturbing variants

Site access to reliable scientific data and genomic ranking Mr Boyle has predicted changes to the UK travel list precisely before relying on these key requirements. To be considered safe, he said a country must meet the following criteria: Have an infection rate of at or below 20 per 100,000 of the population

Have a coronavirus positive case rate of 1.5 percent or less

Have a testing rate of one or more per 100,000 of the population Mr Boyle’s analysis also shows that 11 countries currently on the red list, including India, the Philippines and Sri Lanka, could be moved to amber after the next review. When is the next travel review? The final travel review took place on Thursday 24 June, with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announcing that 16 more destinations will be added to the green list from 30 June. The next review is expected to take place three weeks after that on 15 July, shortly before all restrictions end in England. Children and adults who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus will no longer need to be quarantined when they return from the amber list countries in England from 19 July. Mr Shapps made the announcement to MPs on Thursday (July 8th), confirming that UK holidaymakers who have received two NHS blows will no longer be required to self-isolate themselves for 10 days on their return to England from destinations in amber list from this date. Under-18s will also be exempt from the requirement and the instruction not to travel to countries on the amber list will be lifted until July 19, when most restrictions are expected to be eased in the UK. However, people returning from holidays from amber destinations, including France, Spain and Portugal, will still be required to take a Covid-19 test three days before arrival in England. They will also have to take a test on or before the second day of their return, but will be excluded from the eighth day test.

