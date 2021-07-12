IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in some Telangana districts

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday in some districts of Telangana.

Issuing a red alert, IMD said extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.5 mm) could occur in isolated locations in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Kamareddy.

IMD said very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm-204.4 mm) is likely to occur in Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri.

Heavy rainfall (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) is most likely to occur in some places in Mulugu, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool and Telangana districts.

Gusty winds with speeds of up to 30-40 km / h are most likely to occur in isolated locations in many Telangana districts. Cloudy skies have also led to a massive drop in mercury levels.

IMD predicted skies generally killed in Hyderabad. The Met office said light or moderate rain or thunderstorms, in some cases strong spells, would most likely occur in parts of the city.

The Met department also said that due to the rain, water will accumulate on roads and low-lying areas causing traffic jams, wet and slippery roads, damage to trees and electrical poles, and drainage blockage.

According to the IMD conclusion, the rain is causing due to the Low Pressure Zone over West Central and neighboring Northwest Bay of Bengal on the northern shores of Andhra Pradesh – south of Odisha with associated cyclonic circulation extending to average tropospheric levels of inclined to the southwest with the elevation continuing. “The cutting area in the west-east now runs roughly along Lat. 19N between 2.1 and 5.8 km above the average sea level that slopes south with altitude,” the conclusion said Monday.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Aswaraopet in Bhadradri Kothagudem district received the highest rainfall (71.3 mm on Monday).

Due to the rain, the city of Warangal received heavy rain on Sunday morning flooding low-lying areas within the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). Residents of many colonies are suffering as rainwater has entered their homes.