SJVN profits in genuine memorandum for Nepal hydropower project

SJVN rose 3.89% to Rs 29.35 after the company said it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Nepal Investment Board (IBN) in Kathmandu Nepal to develop the 679 MW Lower Arun hydroelectric project (HEP). The IBN is a high-level government body headed by the Honorable Prime Minister of Nepal. IBN functions as a fast-growing central government agency created to facilitate economic development in Nepal by creating an investment-friendly environment, mobilizing and managing domestic as well as foreign investment. SJVN assembled the project through International Competitive Bidding (ICB), which included major players. The Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project is located in Sankhuwasabha and Bhojpur Districts of Nepal. The project will have no reservoirs or dams and will be a 900 MW Arun-III HEP tail race development. The project will have four franchise type turbines. Upon completion, the project will generate 2.970 million units of electricity per year. The project is scheduled to be completed four years after the start of construction activities. The project has been allocated to SJVN for 25 years on a BOOT basis (construction, ownership, operation and transfer). SJVN is a Mini Ratna, Category-I and CPSE ‘A’ Program under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India. The current installed capacity of the company is 2016.51 MW and aims to be 5000 MW company by 2023. It has presence in various power generation sectors including hydro, wind, solar and thermal. The company also has a presence in the field of Energy Transmission. The company consolidated net profit increased 56.08% to Rs 619.06 crore to a decrease of 14.77% to Rs 463.77 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. Powered by Capital Market – Live News (This story was not edited by Business Standard staff and was automatically generated from a shared source.)

