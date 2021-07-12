The long march of wild elephants conquers an entire nation

Chinese social media has been dominated by a group of animals for weeks. But instead of your usual puppies and kittens, this time it all has to do with a herd of wild elephants from Yunnan province that has been weaving in the country for months.

No one knows what prompted the animals to leave their natural habitat in the subtropical forests of their nature reserve at Xishuangbanna, near the southwest border with Laos and Myanmar.

So far, they have covered a distance of over 500 km already, destroying fields, plundering crops and cutting through villages and towns along the way, causing more than a million dollars in damage.

Social media stars

At the same time, incredibly delightful and sweet elephants have become social media stars. The drones film the herd from the air as they stand embracing along with their little calves, lined up among the trees on the ground, sleeping soundly.

Chinese media keep the public informed of the location of herds every day, even sending alerts: Herd of wild elephants stop advancing north while single males lag behind, reading a push announcement from the well-known economic magazine Caixin.

Asian elephants, a protected species, are sociable creatures.

The herd has been on the road for over a year. Recently, they caused a riot as they reached the outskirts of the southern city of Kunming, a metropolis of 7 million people. Had they arrived a few months later, they would have been in time for the 15th UN Biodiversity Conference (Cop15) scheduled to be held in Kunming in October 2021.

Some also joke that the wandering elephants may have embarked on a long march similar to the Communist revolutionaries of the 1930s.

Either way, their trajectory is unusual, as Chinas in the north is densely populated.

Xie Can, an expert in the field of geomagnetism at the Chinese Academy of Sciences believes this is an awakening of the natural migratory instinct of wild elephants in Yunnan.

It may happen that a magnetic storm caused by an abnormal solar activity activates this instinct, he theorizes.

However, as in many cases, the blame is more likely to be on people. According to Zhang Li, professor of Ecology at Peking Normal University, the nature reserve in Xishuangbanna has shrunk by 40% as agriculture and settlements push the forest.

Meanwhile, the number of elephants has increased from 180 in the 1980s to 300 today, due to better protection, including from poachers.

On the one hand we have a growing elephant population, but on the other hand suitable habitat has fallen in recent years, Li says on national TV. This is a classic conflict between wildlife conservation and rural economic development. This is the main factor for these elephants migrating from their original homeland.

Large animals, which can become aggressive when they feel threatened, are usually considered stressed, no more because of all the attention they are getting.

Hundreds of bystanders gather to see evidence of their arrival as drones hover over their heads.

A task force of 300 assistants has been monitoring their every move for weeks, and village councils receive information on the exact location of the herds in real time. Authorities often use trucks or garbage trucks to keep them from entering settlements. Smart elephants have long learned that it is easier to find nutritious fodder in the fields of China than in the forests of their reserve, where they usually eat only smaller plants, according to experts.

Villagers have used tons of sugar cane, bananas, corn and other grains to lure elephants away from their fields and homes.

It is enough to provide animals that can swallow between 200 and 300 kg per day with the food they need on their continuous journey, taking them further away from their natural way of life. dpa / Andreas Landwehr