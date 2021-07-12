Italy wins the European Football Championship on penalties 3-2

LONDONR Two crazy nations from football confronted each other, and one blinked. Italy won better in England in the final of the Euro 2020 football tournament on Sunday in London.

The winner was determined by a penalty kick after an extra time that kept the score well at 1. Italy won the 3-2 exchange of fire after England’s last shot was blocked.

Italian Jorge Luiz Frello Filho, known as Jorginho, missed the previous shot, blocked by English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, sending the London crowd into furious applause, but a European Championship for the first time for the host country should not have been . Italy was already in the lead 3-2 and the result remained.

As Covid-19 infection rates continue to rise across the UK, more than 60,000 fans, most of them English, were allowed to watch the match at Wembley Stadium.

The game started quickly after England’s Luke Shaw scored just 2 minutes after the start of the earliest goal in a European Championship final. But Italy came out of the first aggressive half and equalized when Leonardo Bonucci included the ball in England net after a collision in the goal line.

Players from both teams got a knee in front of the initial whistle to bring attention to the racial injustice that England players do before every game of the tournament. Minutes earlier, dozens of ticketless fans entered the stadium, with administrators and police trying to contain the troubled crowd as they crossed barriers.

Prince William, his wife, Kate, and their son Prince George participated in the game, the first football final played by the England men’s team since 1966.

The tournament originally planned for last summer occupied Great Britain and Italy, which were both hit by Covid-19.

The flags of St. George, the national flag of England, flutters in Nr. 10 Downing Street in central London on Saturday on the eve of the European Championship football final between England and Italy. Justin Tallis / AFP – Getty Images

The four nations of the United Kingdom, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, have the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in Europe, followed by Italy, according to Johns Hopkins University. though more than half of the British population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, highly transmissible delta variant has led to an increase in cases in recent weeks.

Italy has celebrated a double sporting success after Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian tennis man or woman to appear in the Wimbledon singles tennis final, which he lost to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

Across the UK, millions of people rallied for the BBC game and its trade rival ITV, which withdrew more than 26 million viewers for the England semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday. sheave same number of people in the UK saw William and Kate get married in 2011.

Similar

Thousands of school children were allowed to go late Monday so they could enjoy the game with their parents. There had also been calls for a public holiday if England won.

Download NBC News app for news and policies

The goodwill towards the team in England was largely unanimous, a change from the start of the tournament when some fans applauded a decision by the England players to get on their knees.

“More than half of the England squad have at least one parent or grandfather born outside the UK,” according to the Migration Museum in central London.

The row over the team’s decision was sparked in part by the reaction of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who did not explicitly condemn the booing. Before the tour began last month, his spokesman said that when it came to getting a knee, he believed “in taking action rather than just making gestures”.

Johnson, who has since been photographed in an England shirt, wished the team good luck. Several other members of his Conservative Party voiced their support, having previously criticized the team for taking the knee.

England captain Harry Kane was also praised for wearing a rainbow arm in solidarity with the German team, which stood for LGBTQ rights when it played Hungary earlier in the tournament. Hungary had faced international criticism for a law banning the promotion of homosexual or transgender issues in schools, confusing them with pedophilia.

When England’s men’s team last won a major international football tournament, the World Cup, more than half a century ago in 1966, it defeated what was then West Germany at Wembley Stadium.

Queen Elizabeth II, who presented the trophy that year, recalled that moment on Saturday in a message to England manager Gareth Southgate.

In a message to the team, she said she hoped “history will record not only your success, but also the spirit, dedication and pride with which you are brought”.