Australia’s response to COVID-19 was, until recently, announced globally and domestically as one of the best in the world. But things no longer look so positive. COVID zero approach to Australia seems increasingly futile and even cruel. The highly infectious variant of Delta has often escaped the quarantine system of hotels derived from Australia, leading to repeated and highly disruptive blockades of major cities. International borders remain largely closed, blocking thousands of Australians abroad and keeping families apart. Similarly, internal boundaries are closed intermittently.

Vaccines are clearly the only way out of this nightmare of blockages and isolation. Therefore, the Morrison government has rightly faced growth public criticism for poor treatment of the vaccination campaign. Vaccines are not a silver bullet. Vaccination does not and cannot eliminate insecurity and fear, nor does it resolve political disputes over reopening.

The Britains experience is instructive and shows where Australia will be going for a few months as our vaccination gathers momentum. Britain has been hit hard by COVID-19, suffering one of the worst outbreaks in the world in terms of mortality per capita. However, the Britains vaccination program has been a rare success miserable answer in the pandemic.

So far Britain has fully vaccinated over 50 per cent of its population one by one higher rates in the world. Its vulnerable populations over 50 and those with basic conditions are almost completely immunized, greatly reducing the risk of hospitalization and death.

The Britains vaccination machine has clearly weakened the link between confirmed cases and serious illness and death from COVID-19. Although the number of daily confirmed new cases has increased more than 15 times since May, now exceeding 30,000, the total number of COVID-related hospitalizations has more than tripled, from around 900 in May to 2,636 since from 7 July. The number of daily deaths has also increased at approximately the same rate, averaging 23 during the week through 4 July. Although every death is definitely a tragedy for her loved ones, the total number of deaths in England and Wales in the week ending June 25 was actually almost 8 per cent below five-year average. Deaths in which COVID-19 was a factor accounted for only 1.1 percent of the total for the same period. For comparison, the number of deaths recorded in England and Wales during the week in 22 January, at the peak of the second wave, was approximately 40 percent above the five-year average, with COVID-19 accounting for 45 percent of all deaths.

In short, it seems that, at least for the time being, while vaccination has not eliminated the risk posed by COVID-19 in Britain, it has made it a manageable health problem one of the few facing the health system despite the rapid growth of last in case numbers.

However, the UK governments planning to remove all remaining COVID-related restrictions is highly contested. Initial plans to open on June 21st came back on July 19th, due to the spread of the Delta variant. In the supremacy of the new day of freedom, too public health experts and epidemiologists have continued to call for restrictions to remain. Opposition leader Keir Starmer has warned of a summer of chaos if the government implements its plan.

Although British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised no more delays, claiming Britain should do so live with the virus, reports have circulated that the UK government is considering imposing various measures, even blockades, over the next five years to ensure the NHS is not overloaded during the normally busy winter season. If true, this is an extraordinary normalization of a measure of public health that, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization and all national governments considered too extreme to even appear. Probably the most impressive, according to one the latest survey, substantial minorities in Britain support maintaining some restrictions forever, despite COVID-19 restrictions which include: quarantine for international arrivals (35 per cent), social distance (35 per cent) and masks in public spaces (40 per cent).

Australia has been spared from these dilemmas so far because our low vaccination rate has turned critical attention towards the logistics of the vaccination campaign itself. But rest assured, as vaccination rates rise in the coming months, similar reopening conflicts will emerge here as well. If anything, Australia’s commitment to zero COVID to date, and the hardships Australians have endured to maintain such a commitment, is likely to make the decision to reopen even more controversial than in Britain.

The British case clearly shows that vaccination can drastically reduce hospitalizations and COVID-related deaths, but it cannot eliminate fear or resolve policy disagreements. The uncertainty caused by COVID will be with us for a long time. New variants will continue to appear. Vaccines will never provide complete protection. There will not be a single, clear moment in which we will all agree that the pandemic is over. There will be no victory march.

If we are to somehow get out of this terrible crisis, we must first successfully vaccinate our population, starting with the most vulnerable. However, in order to regain the freedoms we once took for granted, we must also accept some risk from COVID-19, just as we accept the risk posed by pathogens and other behaviors. Importantly, despite the importance of expertise in treating the pandemic, it has its limits a point that many (including experts) may find uncomfortable. No epidemiologist or public health expert can determine the right level of risk, as is evident from the often very divergent expert opinions that have emerged in Australia and elsewhere.

Going forward requires political leadership and honest conversation with the public, acknowledging that zero-COVID is a dead end and that the virus is here to stay. The new national pandemic online it is a step in the right direction, but it will not work if leaders hide behind modeling and fail to convince and accept responsibility for their decisions.

Shahar Hameiri is an associate professor in the School of Political Science and International Studies at the University of Queensland.