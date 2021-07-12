8 new cases broadcast locally COVID-19 in Singapore, including 3 unrelated





SINGAPORE: Singapore reported eight new infections transmitted locally to COVID-19 as of noon Monday (July 12), including three unrelated cases. The five infections related to previous cases have already been quarantined, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a preliminary daily update. proclamation proclamation This is the highest number of local cases since June 27, when 12 infections were reported. There were also 18 new imported cases which were settled upon notice of stay at home upon arrival. This is the highest number of imported infections since May 14 when there were 28 cases. Among the newly imported cases, 13 were discovered upon arrival in Singapore, while five developed the disease during the notice of stay at home or period of isolation. In total, Singapore reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. proclamation proclamation The MoH will provide an update Monday evening on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore. READ: Groups of five can dine from July 12; work from home remains predetermined READ: Singapore-Australia travel bubble likely by end of 2021, Australian minister says proclamation Some restrictions on COVID-19 in Singapore eased on Monday, with a drop in community cases. From Monday, dinners at food and beverage outlets will be allowed for groups of up to five, while wedding receptions can be held with no more than 250 people if pre-event testing is in place. Gyms and fitness studios can perform high-intensity mask housework and group exercises up to five by Monday. Social gatherings in the workplace can also resume, although work from home remains the default arrangement, the MoH said. As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,718COVID-19 cases and 36 fatalities from the disease. READ HERE: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments Downloadurappor subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak:https://cna.asia/telegram

