Jaipur, India: At least 11 killed in lightning strike near tourist spot





Lightning struck Fort Amer on the outskirts of the city, according to Shankar Lal Saini, a senior disaster management official in Jaipur.

“There was a tower. When lightning struck, the wall of the tower collapsed, many people were buried under it. Since the fort is on a hill, when debris was falling and space was reduced, some people also fell into a ditch,” Saini i said CNN.

The incident happened at 6.30pm on Sunday and officers of the police and civil defense force conducted rescue operations until 7am on Monday, according to Saini.

The 11 bodies found were women and children. The victims were pronounced dead upon arrival at the city’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

Another 11 people were rescued and are in stable condition, Saini said. Those in the fort included locals as well as tourists, he added. “Because it is a hilly area and there are a lot of trees that rescue teams kept looking until the morning in case anyone was left behind, but now all the people have been counted,” Saini said. Several people were also killed by lightning strikes in other parts of Rajasthan, according to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He urged officials to provide immediate assistance to the families of the dead in a tweet Sunday. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Twitter. “Many people have lost their lives due to lightning in some areas of Rajasthan. It has hurt a lot. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased: Prime Minister @narendramodi,” the prime minister’s office wrote Monday morning. Deaths from lightning strikes are common in India and the South Asian region in May and June each year. There were 2,885 deaths attributed to lightning in 2017 and 2,357 in 2018, according to the National Bureau of Crime Records in India. In June 2020, at least 107 people were killed by lightning strikes in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in just two days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/12/asia/india-lightning-strike-deaths-scli-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos