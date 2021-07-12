International
England waited to confirm the lifting of the blockade, despite fears of increased delta
Football fans wrapped in English flags stand outside Wembley Stadium ahead of the England-Italy Euro 2020 final.
SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images
London’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm on Monday that the final easing of blockade rules in England will go ahead before 19 July.
The move comes despite a steady increase in cases of coronavirus caused by the most infectious variant of delta; over 31,000 new cases were reported in the UK on Sunday.
Johnson is expected to seek caution amid the country’s reopening, however, and stress that some public measures, such as wearing the mask, are a matter of personal responsibility and reasonable decision-making. Johnson has previously said that Covid should become “a virus we learn to live with,” like the flu.
In comments released Monday morning by the government, Johnson said: “We are tantalizingly close to the final moment on our map by the blockade, but the plan to restore our freedoms must come with a warning.”
“While the phenomenal spread of vaccines has offered every adult some protection against the virus and the essential link between cases, hospitalizations and deaths has weakened, the global pandemic is not over.”
Johnson said Covid’s cases will increase as the country unlocks, “so as we confirm our plans today, our message will be clear. Care is absolutely vital.”
“Freedom Day” or Step 4 in the government’s long-term plan to ease restrictions was moved to July 19 that was previously scheduled for June 21.
The government has said “four tests” to alleviate Covid restrictions must be met before relief can move forward, including looking at data to confirm that vaccine spread is continuing successfully and that infection rates are not at risk. an increase in hospitalizations.
The latest data will be released on Monday, “with current modeling suggesting that Covid cases will continue to rise as restrictions are eased,” the government said in a statement Monday.
“Hospitalization, serious illness and death will also continue, albeit at a much lower level than before the vaccination program,” she continued.
The delay in easing the restrictions came when the Covid delta variant, first discovered in India, spread across the country. While infection rates have increased, hospitalizations and deaths have not increased (although there has been a slight increase in these last two data sets) indicating that coronavirus vaccines are working to prevent severe infections.
The analysis suggests that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96% effective and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective against hospitalization after two doses.
Britain’s Covid immunization program has been one of the fastest in the world with 87.1% of the adult population now receiving the first dose of one vaccine and 66% receiving the two doses, show government records.
The government said Monday that the spread of vaccinations will continue to accelerate bringing second doses for under 40s up to eight weeks.
