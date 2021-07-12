Fianna Fil will evaluate the result between the elections

Taoiseach and leader Fianna Fáil have said the party will review and evaluate the outcome of the Dublin Bay by-elections.

Micheál Martin was answering a question about the potential for a no-confidence motion in his Fianna Fáil leadership after the party candidate, Deirdre Conroy, received only 5% of the first-vote share.

Ivana Bacik of the Workers, who headed the poll after the first count, was judged elected in the ninth and final count.

He said what he got from the election results was a reflection of the respect and esteem of the voters in which they held Ms. Bacik.

The result after the first count of the Dublin Bay by-elections

He said he believed it was a personal victory for her, given her commitment as a parliamentarian and as an activist, and he said he thought this was the fundamental issue in the by-elections.

Asked how he would get the “rebels” on board with his leadership, Mr Martin said his focus as the Taoiseach and the focus of the party should be on the big issues facing the Irish people.

He said the Irish people are expecting him.

Mr Martin said the Government has been extremely focused in its first year and is making significant progress.

He said this said he always works and engages with his colleagues, even those who may have different perspectives on him or who may criticize him.

The party leader said he would engage with all his colleagues in respecting the issues that concern them.

Mr Martin said he was open to the idea of ​​a personal parliamentary party meeting but that would not happen this week.

He said he was outraged by the reactions from the membership that supported the party going to Government.

Earlier, Fianna Fáil TD for Kildare North James Lawless said he would not read much into the results of any additional elections.

He told Today with Claire Byrne that it is not the time for a quarrel against Mr. Martin, but added “that does not mean everything is okay”.

Mr Lawless said the government, Taoiseach and ministers are doing a good job, but there is a rift with voters.

He said he does not feel the party has adapted well to the digital age and fails to engage in the way most people are now.

Yesterday, Dublin Bay by-Party Election Party Director Jim O’Callaghan ruled out a no-confidence motion against Mr Martin.

However, Dublin Bay South TD said it supports the call of party colleague Barry Cowen for a meeting to discuss the results of the by-elections.

He asked: “The question we have to ask is ‘why are we not connecting with the electorate’?”

Speaking on RT Week’s This Week, Mr O’Callaghan said he has not been approached by anyone to sign a no-confidence motion in Taoiseach Martin.

“This has not happened and I would not happen,” he said.

Mr O’Callaghan said it was unlikely Mr Martin would lead the party in another election if the Government goes to the end of its 2025 term.

He said he is interested in leading the party but did not want to undermine the current leader.

Varadkar says no one has the ‘right’ to be on the ticket

Meanwhile, the leader of Tánaiste and Fine Gael has said that no one should think he has the right to be on a ticket to get a party nomination for an election.

Leo Vardakar was answering questions from a reporter about Fine Gael’s result in the Dublin Bay South media by-elections and weekend media reports that former TD Kate O’Connell will not be welcomed back as a Fine Gael candidate in Dublin Bay South next election.

He said Kate O’Connell won a seat in Dail in 2016 with great support from the party at the time, but unfortunately she was unable to retain her seat in the 2020 election.

Mr Varadkar said Ms O’Connell chose not to put her name forward for the by-elections selection convention and anyone who is or is not a party member could have done so.

“I have been elected four times now to Dail and once to the council and I have had to go through a selection convention and I still do and I am the party leader,” he said.

“No one should think they have the right to be on a ticket to get a nomination – everyone in our party should go ahead with our party members and do their case and that would apply to everyone. “

He said he thinks the analysis at the beginning that the by-elections were in a way the loss of Fine Gael was always wrong.

He said the party had made a good fight and had run a good campaign and the result was good for a candidate for the first time.