He Jiankui, associate professor at the Southern University of China Science and Technology, speaks at the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

The World Health Organization released new recommendations Monday on editing the human genome, calling for a global registry to track “any form of genetic manipulation” and proposing a whistle-blowing mechanism to raise concerns about unethical or uncertain research.

The UN health agency commissioned a group of experts in late 2018 following a dramatic announcement by Chinese scientist He Jiankui that he had created the world’s first genetically edited babies.

In two reports Monday, the WHO expert group said all studies involving human genome editing should be made public, though the committee noted that it would not necessarily ban unprincipled scientists.

“In the field of stem cell research, unscrupulous entrepreneurs and clinics have deliberately misused clinical trial records by recording the procedures they plan to undertake as if clinical trials had been properly sanctioned,” the group said, calling on the WHO to ensure that all research on genetic editing recorded in their database is reviewed and approved by an ethics committee.

When Chinese scientist He announced that he had changed the DNA of the twin babies to prevent them from becoming infected with HIV, he said that the university where he worked was unaware and that he had funded the work himself. He was later sentenced to three years in prison for committing “illegal medical practices”.

The WHO expert group also said the UN agency should develop ways to identify any evidence potentially related to gene editing, saying a mechanism should be developed “for reporting breaches of search integrity”.

Robin Lovell-Badge of the Francis Crick Institute, one of the experts on the commission, cited several cases where scientists in Russia, Ukraine and Turkey who were planning controversial genetic editing experiments were pressured not to go any further and called for a mechanism most official whistle blower.

Still, the group acknowledged that as gene editing techniques become cheaper and easier to use, the WHO ‘s ability to monitor such research is limited. The UN agency also has no authority to force countries to cooperate, even during a public health emergency.

During the coronavirus pandemic, for example, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has repeatedly criticized rich countries for not sharing their vaccines, warning in January that the world was on the brink of a “catastrophic moral failure.”

But rich countries have made little effort to immediately share their doses with poor countries, even as Covid-19 rises across Africa and Southeast Asia. Of the more than 3 billion vaccines that have been administered globally since then, less than 2% have been in poor countries.