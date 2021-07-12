International
The UN calls for a global database of human gene editing research
He Jiankui, associate professor at the Southern University of China Science and Technology, speaks at the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.
Anthony Kwan | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The World Health Organization released new recommendations Monday on editing the human genome, calling for a global registry to track “any form of genetic manipulation” and proposing a whistle-blowing mechanism to raise concerns about unethical or uncertain research.
The UN health agency commissioned a group of experts in late 2018 following a dramatic announcement by Chinese scientist He Jiankui that he had created the world’s first genetically edited babies.
In two reports Monday, the WHO expert group said all studies involving human genome editing should be made public, though the committee noted that it would not necessarily ban unprincipled scientists.
“In the field of stem cell research, unscrupulous entrepreneurs and clinics have deliberately misused clinical trial records by recording the procedures they plan to undertake as if clinical trials had been properly sanctioned,” the group said, calling on the WHO to ensure that all research on genetic editing recorded in their database is reviewed and approved by an ethics committee.
When Chinese scientist He announced that he had changed the DNA of the twin babies to prevent them from becoming infected with HIV, he said that the university where he worked was unaware and that he had funded the work himself. He was later sentenced to three years in prison for committing “illegal medical practices”.
The WHO expert group also said the UN agency should develop ways to identify any evidence potentially related to gene editing, saying a mechanism should be developed “for reporting breaches of search integrity”.
Robin Lovell-Badge of the Francis Crick Institute, one of the experts on the commission, cited several cases where scientists in Russia, Ukraine and Turkey who were planning controversial genetic editing experiments were pressured not to go any further and called for a mechanism most official whistle blower.
Still, the group acknowledged that as gene editing techniques become cheaper and easier to use, the WHO ‘s ability to monitor such research is limited. The UN agency also has no authority to force countries to cooperate, even during a public health emergency.
During the coronavirus pandemic, for example, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has repeatedly criticized rich countries for not sharing their vaccines, warning in January that the world was on the brink of a “catastrophic moral failure.”
But rich countries have made little effort to immediately share their doses with poor countries, even as Covid-19 rises across Africa and Southeast Asia. Of the more than 3 billion vaccines that have been administered globally since then, less than 2% have been in poor countries.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/12/un-calls-for-global-database-of-human-gene-editing-research.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]