Dutch PM apologizes for easing COVID-19 curbs as cases fly





AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte acknowledged on Monday that coronavirus restrictions had been lifted too soon in the Netherlands and he apologized as infections rose to their highest levels of the year. Rutte last Friday reintroduced curbs in bars, restaurants and nightclubs in a bid to stem a wave of infections among young adults, just two weeks after most of the blockade measures in place were lifted as cases fell. “What we thought would be possible turned out to be impossible in practice,” Rutte told reporters Monday. We had poor judgment, for which we repent and for which we apologize. His pardon marked a sharp turn from his stance on Friday, when he consistently defended the previous easing of restrictions as a logical step and refused to take any blame for possible mismanagement by his government. This drew harsh criticism from health authorities, who said the government had taken precaution before the wind as it encouraged young people to come out again. Coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have risen to the highest levels of 2021 in recent days since the decision to completely reopen bars, restaurants and nightclubs two weeks ago. A system of compulsory health checks and tests COVID-19 for entry was put in place but was hit by large numbers of people seeking a night out after months of blockage. So far, the new increase in infections has not led to a significant increase in COVID-19 patients in hospitals, given that most new cases are among young people less likely to get seriously ill, and most people the most at-risk elderly are vaccinated. But Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said on Friday that the current low level of hospital admissions could be threatened by an unprecedented rise in infections. In addition to his apology, Rutte also admitted that his performance at the Friday press conference had not been his best. We were asked to reflect on our decisions, he said. It was not fair that we did not do it. Reporting by Bart Meijer; Edited by Mark Heinrich

