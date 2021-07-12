The CEO of Nord Stream 2 says the construction work will be completed in August





The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project logo is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk Pipeline Factory in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) – The Nord Stream 2 pipeline should be completed by the end of August and put into service this year, the Swiss-based group behind it said on Monday, confirming a daily business interview with Handelsblatt. his chief executive Matthias Warnig. “We assume the construction work will be completed by the end of August,” Warnig said in the interview. “Our goal now is to get the pipeline into operation later this year,” he said. About 98 percent of the pipeline was completed, he said. The two missing percentages were applied in one of two installments, with the other full. The pressure tests and certification would take another two to three months. Nord Stream 2, which runs along the Baltic Sea floor from Russia to Germany, bypassing Ukraine, has faced criticism from the United States, which says it will increase Europe’s support for Russian gas. Washington imposed sanctions on the project in 2019, slowing its progress. Led by Russia’s Gazprom (GAZP.MM) with Western partners, the pipeline doubles the capacity of the existing Nord Stream 1 (NS 1) connection. Asked by Reuters for verification about Handelsblatt’s history, the Zug – based Nord Stream 2 project company said: “All the answers are in the history you are referring to.” German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday, where the next gas transit, an important source of revenue for Ukraine, will be part of the agenda. Merkel will also be received by US President Joe Biden at the White House this week. The Biden administration in May lifted sanctions on Nord Stream 2 and Warnig while working with Germany to mitigate the effects of the pipeline. Read more Warnig said Russia was bound by a transit agreement with Ukraine until 2024 and would continue to send gas through Ukraine after that date. Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Chizu Nomiyama Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

