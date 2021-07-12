Climate change shifting high-impact weather in the UK





A new study has examined how high-impact weather in the UK, such as extremely hot days, heavy rainfall and very cold conditions, can be affected by different levels of global warming.

Study, published in the journal Climate Change, found that the higher the level of global warming, the predicted increase in frequency or severity or both will be stronger for hot weather, droughts and floods in the UK. These high impact weather events can cause significant disruption across the UK affecting sectors such as health, transport, agriculture and energy. Key findings from the paper include: The number of extremely hot days in the UK could quadruple

Currently days exceeding 25.0C can increase from about 10 days per year now (range 8-11 days) to 37 days (range 32-46 days with a 4.0C increase in global warming.

With an increase of 2.0C in the average global temperature, the number of days exceeding 25.0C is estimated to be 18 days per year. Posing an increased risk to human health from extreme heat.

The number of days of heavy rainfall in the UK leading to weather warnings could increase by three days a year

Currently, there are about 7 days a year (range 6-9 days) in England and Wales with intense and prolonged rainfall that can lead to river flooding. With a 4.0C increase in global temperature this can increase to 11 days a year (range 10-13 days).

Below a 2.0C rise in global temperature England and Wales are expected to receive intense and prolonged rainfall for 9 days (range 8-10 days).

The number of days when temperatures fall below 0.0C is likely to become less frequent

There are currently about 50 days (range 45-56 days per year) where temperatures fall below 0.0C each year in the MB.

In a world that has grown to 4.0C, MB would expect to record 12 days (range 9-21 days) per year.

With a 2.0C increase it is expected to be seen about 34 days (range 27-44 days) per year.

Most frequent and severe long-term droughts, with droughts at least as severe as seen in 2010 increasing by 146%, to a 4.0C level of global warming and 86% more frequent by 2.0C. Lead author Dr Helen Hanlon, said: “Our research clearly shows that the more we warm the planet through man-made climate change, the more weather we can expect in the UK. Severe weather can affect us in a number of ways, from our health to floods, food availability, and transportation issues. Importantly, the paper shows that high-impact weather growth is reduced if global warming is kept as low as possible, indicating that efforts to reduce human-induced climate change will curb the most severe weather impacts. next in the UK. With significant changes even at 1.5C of global warming, it is a reminder that even with the most optimistic global emission mitigation scenarios there is still a need for adaptation, long-term planning and risk assessment activities across sectors in the UK. The authors used simulations from the UKCP18 12 km high-resolution regional climate model and found that the UK could expect an increase in hot days (where temperatures exceed 25C), with at least 5 additional hot days per year at a 1.5C level. of global warming and up to 39 additional hot days per year at a 4.0C level of global warming. This increase in frequency, the coming summers are predicted to become hotter and the adjustment will be more important to mitigate the risk of human heat from extreme heat. An increase in high impact rainfall days is also forecast, with at least 1 additional day per year at a 1.5C warming level and up to an additional 8 days per year at a 4.0C global warming level. Suggesting the most frequent river floods that have widespread impacts across the UK. As well as heavy rain, the UK can expect an increase in the frequency and severity of long-term droughts, with droughts at least as strong as seen in 2010 increasing by 146%, to a 4.0C level of global warming. 2010 is at 10% of the driest years in the UK since 1862. Adaptation of water management practices can expect to be required to cope with the increasing severity of drought. The likelihood of cold conditions is also affected, with at least 10 days less per year where temperatures fall below 0.0C to a 1.5C heat level, and up to 49 days less per year to a 4.0C heat level. This will mean less cold weather disruption due to lower than normal chance for ice and snow. The research has recently been cited in full in the third UK Climate Change Risk Assessment (CCRA3), compiled by Climate Change Committee. The Risk Assessment Technical Report makes frequent use of the findings from this research. As well as causing future impacts, man-made climate change has already impacted extreme weather in the UK. Research has shown that climate change has made summer UK temperatures breaking the 2018 record about 30 times more likely than it would have been natural. Moreover, a separate study found that extreme heavy rainfall like the record rainfall observed on October 3, 2020 would be in a natural environment, without any impact from man-made climate change, a 1 in 300 event years, is now a 1-in-100-year Event in the current climate. Professor Jason Lowe OBE, said: This study provides part of the picture of how our weather and climate might look in the future. Essentially, it stands alongside other studies, such as those that examine fire and flood hazards, helping to create a more complete vision of the future. The more knowledge we have in our future world, the more opportunities there are to plan for it. Funding for this work was supported by the Met Office Hadley Center Climate Program funded by BEIS and Defra, as well as the UK Climate Sustainability Program co-led by the Met Office and the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) under the Strategic Priorities. The UKRI program is co-delivered by Met Office and NERC on behalf of UKRI partners AHRC, EPSRC and ESRC.

