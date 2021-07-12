International
States inches forward to protect bees as losses become worse
Summer brings warm weather, lots of sunshine and (at least in non-COVID times) the happy calls of school students issued for summer vacations. This year, he also brought a sobering number to our aggravating bee losses, along with some lights of hope in states that are stepping up actions to protect bee and pollinator populations from toxic pesticides.
First, the bad news: just in time for National Pollinator Week, the Informed Bee Partnership launches every year loss numbers of bee colonies. Like last year, the annual colony loss rate increased, making this past year the second worst, with beekeepers losing an average of 45.5% of their hives. The numbers in many states were even worse, with loss levels in New York and New Jersey at 54% and 48% respectively making it their second year even worse.
While the chemical industry has time waged an information war to avoid blame for other valuable causes of bee loss such as climate change or parasites, only one cause overlaps with the sudden peak that began fifteen years agonamely, the sudden increase in the use of highly toxic neonicotinoid or neonic pesticides ( see chronology) here)
In addition to the mountain of evidence now linking neonism to bee losses (see e.g. here), research also shows that the problem is much bigger than bees. Neonites pollute the environment on a large scale by appearing in half or more American currents as well as in TROUPES half of the American people. And because of the neon power as neurotoxins, even small levels (such as those often seen in water in New York, New Jersey, and across the country) are associated withbird losses,fishing collapse, andbirth defects in white deer. Neon pollution and its effects are so prevalent that many scientists now compare it to DDT and a the second silent spring, while health experts are increasingly raising alarms about the harms of neon human health.
Fortunately, the EPA still seems stuck in neutral by a Trump-era determination in the neon states are now taking the lead. The happiest news comes from Maine, where the legislature approved an invoice last month that will ban the use of neonics in residential landscapes (other than treating invasive species). While Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts and Vermont have banned all over-the-counter neon products, Pine State is the first to go one step further by also hitting chemicals spread from landscapes and hiring pest control applicants a big chunk of the problem. neon.
Below the Atlantic Coast, other interesting developments followed. The New Jersey legislature looks set to become the second state to ban the largest use of non-agricultural neon, as the New York Senate overwhelmingly passed the Bird and Bee Protection Act. The NY bill targets not only non-ag uses, but also neon-treated corn, soybean, and wheat seeds, which constitute the single largest and most widespread use of neonates in the Empire State, but do not provide the benefits of total net income for farmers according to a recent, massive report from Cornell University. While no bills reached full approval in June, both are still very much alive and will be reviewed again when the weather gets colder.
With the safety of our bees, our food, our ecosystems, and our health at risk, the question should not be whether we should curb the rampant, destructive use of neon, but how quickly we can do it. The US-wide model does not seem to follow the European Union’s complete neon prohibition in nature, but rather aims at the more rigid uses of neon, which (ironically) make up the bulk of the neonates that pollute our environment, but do not provide economic benefits to users or are not easily replaced by safer alternatives.
The NRDC will fight every step of the way in these states to make sure the bees (and the rest of us) finally get a break from the neon neurotoxic pesticides. If you live in one of these states (or even if you do not), you can take action:
