Scottish bishops welcome pope’s visit to UN climate summit | Beatings





Vatican City – Although not confirmed by the Vatican, the idea of ​​Pope Francis making a day trip to Scotland in early November to attend the UN Conference on Climate Change is heating up. The “World Leaders Summit” bi-weekly conference, known as COP26, will take place in Glasgow November 1-2. “The Catholic bishops of Scotland have welcomed the possibility of a meeting with Pope Francis when he attends the COP26 Conference in Glasgow in November,” said a press release from the Conference of Bishops of Scotland. Writing to the Holy Father to reassure him of a warm welcome if he were to attend the conference, the “bishops” are happy to hear that he hopes to attend and would be happy to meet with them at Glasgow, “said the statement, signed by Peter Kearney, director of the Scottish Catholic Media Office. “The Pope will be in Scotland for a very short time, most of which will be spent attending the COP26 conference,” the statement said. “While many pastoral, ecumenical and interfaith meetings would be desirable while he is with us, time constraints unfortunately mean that such a comprehensive program will not be possible.”

Pope Francis is expected to host about three dozen religious leaders from around the world at a meeting in the Vatican and Rome on October 4 in preparation for the summit. Speaking to a group of Orthodox clergy on June 28, Pope Francis said he was looking forward to an October meeting with Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, an early leader in the Christian ecology movement. The summit of faith leaders will include a series of online meetings they have had since February to draft a statement for government leaders who will meet in Glasgow in November. At a news conference announcing the October meeting, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican’s foreign minister, said he could not comment on reports that Pope Francis would travel to Glasgow for COP26. “If the Holy Father goes, it is in the competence of the travel organizers and it is not me,” he said in a low voice. “I have to leave it at that, I’m afraid.”

