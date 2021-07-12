



In a revenge plot for separation, a woman and her male accomplice were arrested for allegedly speeding up nearly 50 red lights in the car of a woman’s ex-boyfriend in retaliation for starting a relationship with another woman. According to Global Times, law enforcement officers in China’s Zhejiang Province detained a woman identified only as Lou and her male accomplice known only as Zhu on suspicion of speeding and causing trouble on the road over the weekend. When taken into custody, Zhu reportedly told officials that he and Lou took the car from a man named Chen, who initially rented the Audi in his name from a man named Qian, who was the ex-boyfriend of Lou. Zhu claimed that he and Lou then took the keys from Chen and used the car in a weekend marathon for traffic violations, with the intent of inflicting some fat fines on Qian when the car returned. Although it was not immediately clear when police stopped the duo, the outlet reported that they had amassed a total of 50 traffic violations – 49 counts of driving through a red traffic light and one count of exceeding the legal speed limit on the road. South China Morning Post reported that, according to Zhu, the act was motivated by a bitter rift between Lou and Qian. Lou allegedly was so furious that her ex-boyfriend left her for another woman that she recorded Zhu in her plot. Zhu claimed he went along with the plan because he was promised a meeting with Lou if they were successful. Similarly, last week a Briton was convicted of killing two sisters because he believed it would increase his chances of winning the Mega Millions Super Jackpot lottery. Local authorities also revealed that Hussein had even offered his blood to “demon Queen Byleth” in an attempt to get a girl at his school to fall in love with him before his violent crime. post also reported that Lou and Zhu were stopped for speeding and reportedly passed 49 red lights in total. It was not immediately clear if Qian would be responsible for any fines made duo. Lou’s plot is the latest in a series of viral attempts by despised lovers trying to make an ex-partner suffer. In a viral TikTok uploaded in June, a woman admitted that she had used her ex-boyfriend’s email to list him in annoying mail-related mailing lists since 2016. Another TikToker posted about the experience her weird parting through the text, in which her ex-partner compliments her before judging “not my type”.

