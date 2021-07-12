US hits visa restrictions on Nicaraguan lawmakers, prosecutors, judges





The Biden administration on Monday announced visa restrictions for 100 members of Nicaragua’s political and judicial elite on a large scale aimed at cracking down on government corruption and human rights abuses. Visa restrictions target individuals in the National Assembly and Nicaraguan judicial system, such as prosecutors and judges, as well as some of their family members, according to the State Department. Any US visa held by those individuals is now revoked. The Biden administration did not name individuals or their family members, but said they were believed to be responsible or complicit in the arrests of 26 political opponents and pro-democracy actors, including six presidential contenders, student activists, and sector leaders. private and other political actors. The move comes amid growing pressure on President Biden Joe BidenEric Adams to Meet Biden on Stopping Armed Violence: Reports Democrats Strike Biden Crisis Time Spending US Troops in Syria Under Indirect Fire Attack MORE VERY to face Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega over the imprisonment of politicians, journalists and activists. These visa revocations show that the United States will promote accountability not only to regime leaders but also to officials who enable regime attacks on democracy and human rights, the Secretary of State said. Antony Blink Antony BlinkenAs Israel preparing for the imminent civil war in the West Bank? Haiti urges US security forces to maintain infrastructure amid riots Misjudgment of Lebanese Armed Forces will help Hezbollah MM MORE said in a statement. The United States will continue to use the diplomatic and economic means at our disposal to promote the release of political prisoners and to support Nicaraguan calls for greater freedom, accountability, and free and fair elections. The administration also characterized the Ortega-Murillo regime – a joint decision by Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo – as undermining democracy and human rights abuses seeking to restrict and criminalize speech, dissent and political participation. Biden has said his administration has focused on identifying and punishing government corruption around the world, through actions such as visa restrictions barring entry to the United States. Last month, the administration imposed sanctions on Ortegas family members and political allies, including his daughter Camila Ortega Murillo, who serves as an adviser; president of the Central Bank of Nicaragua; a senior military general; and senior lawmakers. State Department spokesman Ned Price has called President Ortega’s actions a campaign of terror and said the Nicaraguan leader is becoming an international party. The latest move by the administration follows calls from Democratic and Republican lawmakers to become difficult with Ortega, saying Biden should review Nicaragua’s participation in the Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement and investigate the assets and holdings of the Nicaraguan Armed Forces in the United States.

