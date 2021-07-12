The UW Tardigrade search will begin at the International Space Station tidings

July 12, 2021

Thomas Boothby

Small creatures from the laboratories of the University of Wyoming went to a refrigerator on the SpaceX CRS-22 and were sent to the International Space Station, where they are waiting to show their strength.

Tardigrades, or “water bears”, have been the subject of study for UW molecular biologist Thomas Boothby and his team.

Starting tomorrow (July 13), tardigrades will be subjected to experiments so that researchers can better understand the changes in their gene expression as they experience stressful environments in space.

“The ultimate goal for the project is not just to understand how tardigrades survive in space, but to take that knowledge and apply it to human health,” says Boothby.

By examining tardigrades, researchers may be able to see if there are certain tricks or certain molecules created to help them survive in space, which could help develop therapies or countermeasures to protect astronauts in space. long-term space flight missions, says Boothby.

“Being in space can be extremely stressful for organisms, such as humans, that evolved here on Earth,” he says. “When astronauts go into space, they are faced with a number of really stressful environmental parameters.”

One is lack of gravity, which can cause damage to the body, says Boothby.

Moreover, when astronauts are in space, they are no longer in the Earth’s protective atmosphere and can be exposed to harmful radiation, he explains.

“Microgravity and radiation make being in space really stressful,” says Boothby.

Previous studies show that tardigrades are extremely stress tolerant. They can survive days or weeks without oxygen; being completely dried; being slightly frozen above absolute zero (about minus 485 degrees Fahrenheit, when all molecular motion stops); heats to more than 300 degrees Fahrenheit; radiated several thousand times beyond what a man can afford; and survive the vacuum of space.

“With this experiment, we are trying to understand how these little animals are able to survive in these really stressful conditions of space,” he says. “It simply came to our notice then. “They are still able to reproduce, lead normal lives and live in space for many generations.”

Researchers will look at changes in gene expression as tardigrades are exposed to this environment. All living things have DNA, which is like a plan that tells their cells what to do. Under different conditions, different pieces of DNA are activated or turned off, Boothby explains.

“Here on Earth, we’re going to basically get a picture of what the use of tardigrade DNA looks like, which parts of it are activating to survive on Earth,” he says. “Then, in space, we have two groups. With a set, we will get another picture of what they are using right after we melt them, so they will only be active in space for a short time. The second group will grow and reproduce on the space station for two months. ”

Tardigrades on the space station will be “fixed” using a chemical that will maintain their gene expression profiles, Boothby says.

“Once they are delivered back to Earth, we can study the molecules stored inside the animals to get an idea of ​​which genes they had activated,” he says.

Tardigrades reproduce quickly and will be able to go through four generations during those two months, says Boothby.

“We’re going to look at the fourth generation of these space-bred animals and take a look at the expression of their DNA gene and see what they’re using,” says Boothby. “Our suspicion is that the longer they are in space, the more they will be exposed to microgravity and radiation, and they may need to activate different parts of their DNA to cope with that growing stress. “