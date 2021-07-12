Canada’s pandemic warning system was unmanned and unprepared when COVID struck, review reveals

A key position in the Canadian Public Health Agency (PHAC) was vacant and the country’s early pandemic warning system was understaffed when the pandemic hit COVID-19, an independent panel has found.

The final report on what went wrong at that crucial moment with the Global Public Health Intelligence Network (GPHIN) a multilingual web-based monitoring system for infectious disease reports was released today.

The report says that, among other things, surveillance was not well coordinated in the four years before the arrival of the new coronavirus, a problem the report says was partly due to the fact that a senior official of the chief of health surveillance had been left vacant. since 2017 and was expected to be eliminated.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu ordered an independent review in response to claims by some scientists within the government that their early warningsin relation to the COVID-19 threat have been ignored or inadequately addressed by the old PHACstaff.

Former national security adviser Margaret Bloodworthand, three-person panel, health experts Dr. Paul Gully and Dr. Mylaine Breton revealed that while PHAC had drafted a strategic surveillance plan in 2016 for pandemic detection,“The plan never received official approval.”

The report says the Internet-based GPHIN surveillance system had experienced power at critical staff and the network had never regained the positions cut during the Conservative government’s deficit-reduction reform action plan.

The findings are based on those of a preliminary report, released in March, that found the public health alert system in GPHINislacking.

No explanation for the change in the pandemic alarm system

The early warning system issued a daily internal report, but not a more significant alarm regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019.

In 2019, the authority to issue alerts was taken over by the GPHIN team and given to the agency vice president. The Panel noted in its interim assessment that no explanation had been given for the change in the alert system.

The question of who ordered this important policy change was never answered.

“The panel has not seen any documentation that could be considered an official direction on changing the Alert approval process,” the final report says.

“However, we have reviewed the emails from the beginning of April 2019 that have been exchanged between GPHIN analysts and managers referring to the pending change and discussing how it can be implemented.”

It is not clear why the independent review was never given an explanation for the lack of evidence regarding the policy change, whether records existed or whether they were kept at source.

Last spring, Auditor General Karen Hogan released a scathing report on the GPHIN treatment by the Liberal government.

Auditor General Karen Hogan holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, February 25, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)

In 2019, the federal government ordered the once world-class intelligence network to focus its attention more on domestic oversight than on international outbreaks, the auditor reported.

Since the decision to transfer power to issue alerts from the GPHIN the deputy head of the agency has been in the focus of both The Globe and Mail investigation and criticism by the auditor general, a clear protocol has now been issued and the authority to make announcements has been delegated back to the “proper level”, the independent panel report says.

But “the corrosive effect of this decision and the way it was carried out is still apparent,” the report adds.

Senior executives worried about optics: report

Closer to the panel to give an explanation for this decision was the observation that the top supervised GPHIN leadership mainly people with non-public health background were concerned about optics.

“The Panel has heard on several occasions that some senior leaders were concerned about alerts that were interpreted as official positions of the Government of Canada for events occurring internationally, or that some alerts might be premature or unnecessary,” the report says.

“These are valuable concerns to raise. But, in isolation, this confusion should not be the premise on which PHAC changes its approach to international oversight.”

The Panel makes a number of recommendations aimed at improving the GPHIN including a call for a clearer mandate, better technology and more cooperation with private sector partners who control sophisticated health surveillance systems.

Pandemic monitoring of a ‘fundamental responsibility of government’

Despite the temptation to “network” the network, the panel says, pandemic oversight should be an essential function of government.

“The Panel believes that public health oversight is a fundamental responsibility of government, and that PHAC in particular must maintain the ability to collect and use all types of surveillance data in order to protect the health of Canadians. As such, “We believe that GPHIN should not be contracted to you in its entirety,” the report said.

The public health agency has already begun an internal reorganization.

CBC News reported in late spring that PHAC has shaken its internal divisions and assembled a security and intelligence sector tasked with providing better and faster warnings of future pandemics.

Government sources with file knowledge said the pandemic led to an influx of new staff and resources, making it necessary to repair the PHAC organizational structure.

CBC News did not identify the confidential sources because they were not authorized to speak in public.

CBC News sent out a series of detailed PHACa time questions. While officials confirmed the reshuffle, they declined to give details on how the security and intelligence team will be organized and whether it will include the GPHIN.