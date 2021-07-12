International
UN report: Pandemic year marked by rising world hunger | Hunger News
The number of malnourished people rose to about 768 million, according to a multi-agency UN report.
World hunger and malnutrition levels deteriorated dramatically last year, with the largest possible increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a multi-agency United Nations (UN) report published Monday.
The number of malnourished people increased to about 768 million equivalent to 10 percent of the world population and an increase of about 118 million compared to 2019, said the report published by UN agencies, including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Program of Food (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to expose vulnerabilities in our food systems, which threaten the lives and livelihoods of people around the world. No region of the world has been spared, write the heads of the five UN agencies in these years Preface, warning of a critical moment.
While more than half of all malnourished people (418 million) live in Asia, Africa represented the largest jump in cases more than double that of any other region with 21 percent of the population. More than a third of the continents’ population of 282 million is estimated to be malnourished, the report said.
Of the victims, children remain the ones paying the highest price, the report continued, with more than 149 million under the age of five estimated to have been affected by the slow growth.
UN goal of sustainable development
The report, the first comprehensive assessment of food insecurity and food since the outbreak of the pandemic in December 2019, said famine was spreading around the world even before the pandemic, with other major causes of food insecurity being conflict, economic recessions and extreme climate.
The 2021 edition of the State of Food Safety and Nutrition in the World estimated that in current trends, the UN goal of sustainable development of zero hunger by 2030 will be lost by a margin of nearly 660 million people.
This number is 30 million higher than in a scenario where no pandemic had occurred.
Saskia DPear, head of systems analysis for nutrition with the World Food Program, told Al Jazeera from The Hague that it was more difficult than ever to provide assistance to reach people in need.
We are aiming to reach 138 million with immediate food aid and are continuing our work with governments to improve the situation for a much longer time for many more people.
We are facing the drivers of this situation which is the conflict, the economic downturn from COVID and climate change, she said, adding that the work has become even more difficult with the reduction of the aid budget due to the coronavirus pandemic.
So it is even harder to meet all the needs, especially as they are growing.
Our worst fears are coming true. It will take years, if not decades, to reverse such high levels of chronic hunger, said WFP chief economist Arif Husain.
recommendation
The report recommended that policymakers take a number of actions to prevent malnutrition, such as the inclusion of humanitarian, development and peacebuilding policies in conflict zones; strengthening the resistance of the most vulnerable to economic hardship; and addressing poverty and structural inequalities.
After declining for several decades, food insecurity has been on the rise since mid-2010, particularly in countries affected by conflict, climate extremes, economic downturns or struggling with high inequality.
However, the increase last year was equal to that of the previous five years together.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/12/un-report-pandemic-year-marked-by-rise-in-world-hunger
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]