UN report: Pandemic year marked by rising world hunger | Hunger News

World hunger and malnutrition levels deteriorated dramatically last year, with the largest possible increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a multi-agency United Nations (UN) report published Monday.

The number of malnourished people increased to about 768 million equivalent to 10 percent of the world population and an increase of about 118 million compared to 2019, said the report published by UN agencies, including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Program of Food (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to expose vulnerabilities in our food systems, which threaten the lives and livelihoods of people around the world. No region of the world has been spared, write the heads of the five UN agencies in these years Preface, warning of a critical moment.

While more than half of all malnourished people (418 million) live in Asia, Africa represented the largest jump in cases more than double that of any other region with 21 percent of the population. More than a third of the continents’ population of 282 million is estimated to be malnourished, the report said.

Of the victims, children remain the ones paying the highest price, the report continued, with more than 149 million under the age of five estimated to have been affected by the slow growth.

UN goal of sustainable development

The report, the first comprehensive assessment of food insecurity and food since the outbreak of the pandemic in December 2019, said famine was spreading around the world even before the pandemic, with other major causes of food insecurity being conflict, economic recessions and extreme climate.

The report said the sharpest increase in hunger came in Africa [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

The 2021 edition of the State of Food Safety and Nutrition in the World estimated that in current trends, the UN goal of sustainable development of zero hunger by 2030 will be lost by a margin of nearly 660 million people.

This number is 30 million higher than in a scenario where no pandemic had occurred.

Saskia DPear, head of systems analysis for nutrition with the World Food Program, told Al Jazeera from The Hague that it was more difficult than ever to provide assistance to reach people in need.

We are aiming to reach 138 million with immediate food aid and are continuing our work with governments to improve the situation for a much longer time for many more people.

We are facing the drivers of this situation which is the conflict, the economic downturn from COVID and climate change, she said, adding that the work has become even more difficult with the reduction of the aid budget due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So it is even harder to meet all the needs, especially as they are growing.

Our worst fears are coming true. It will take years, if not decades, to reverse such high levels of chronic hunger, said WFP chief economist Arif Husain.

recommendation

The report recommended that policymakers take a number of actions to prevent malnutrition, such as the inclusion of humanitarian, development and peacebuilding policies in conflict zones; strengthening the resistance of the most vulnerable to economic hardship; and addressing poverty and structural inequalities.

After declining for several decades, food insecurity has been on the rise since mid-2010, particularly in countries affected by conflict, climate extremes, economic downturns or struggling with high inequality.

However, the increase last year was equal to that of the previous five years together.