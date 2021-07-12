The 13th International Elite Entrepreneurship Week was held in Suzhou | tidings





SUZHOU, China, July 12, 2021 / PRNewswire / –In July 10, 2021 (13) Suzhou International Elite Entrepreneurship Week and Suzhou Scientists Day 2 opened at Suzhou International Expo Center. This year’s Entrepreneurship Week attracted 78 academics to take part in the event, more than 3,000 talented guests attended the event and a total of 3139 projects participated in the anchoring, according to the Entrepreneurship Week Organizing Committee. Entrepreneurship Week is a major talent recruitment activity in which Suzhou focuses. It has been held annually since 2009. A total of 7,287 projects have been presented and resolved in the last twelve sessions. Entrepreneurship Week was conducted in the form of a combination of internet and offline. The main event will continue until July 12, and the public platform has gathered a total of 2,204 innovative and entrepreneurial projects to participate in doc. At the opening ceremony, the “Suzhou New Talent Policy” was launched and four new talent policies were launched, including “Fifteen Suzhou Talent System Reform Articles” and “Measures to further encourage and support Chinese overseas students to renewed and started business in Suzhou “. 57 major innovation projects were signed, focusing on strategically developing industries, with investments in 12 billion yuan. On stage, three academics Shen Xuechu, Tang Shuxian and Xu Hongxing were hired as members of the Strategic Advisory Committee of the Gusu Materials Science Laboratory. The National Third Generation Semiconductor Technology Innovation Center, located in Suzhou, announced the global talent recruitment and discovery project, with 300 million yuan in the talent pool and 50 billion yuan in project plans to attract talent from around the world to participate in research. To accelerate the pace of “Shanghai-Suzhou Integration” and to deepen the exchange and cooperation of talents between shanghai and Suzhou, at the opening ceremony, the Shanghai-Suzhou Scientific and Technological Resource Exchange and Promotion Plan was launched. Companies from shanghai and Suzhou also jointly released a new batch of 459 technical requirements, with a much more than 1.5 billion yuan in the list. Image attachment links: Connection: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=395936 Title: Suzhou Venture Week Opening Ceremony for International Elites View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the- 13th-venture-week-for-international-elites-was-held-in-suzhou-301331498.html SOURCE Suzhou Venture Week Organizing Committee for International Elites

