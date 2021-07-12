Slowing Chinese economic recovery sends warning – Top International News

1. Mixed markets before quarterly results

U.S. stocks remained mixed as market participants expected quarterly profits from top companies and to gauge whether the recent rally in the market could be justified by good profits. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ remained flat, cooling off after reaching all-time highs on Friday.

Even in the European market, real estate stocks increased as we are seeing in our market.

Stoxx Europe increased by 0.56%

Dow Jones up 0.28%

NASDAQ decreased by 0.076%

2. Russia seeks to seize mining profits as soon as the export tax expires

Russia is seeking measures to seize profits from mining companies as the temporary export tax expires at the end of this year. Last month, the government announced duties of at least 15% on steel, nickel, aluminum and copper exports in effect from 1 August

3. Plus500 Posts 32% Decrease in Customer Income During H1

The London-based online trading platform Plus500 on Monday reported a significant drop in revenue during the first half of 2021. Revenue for the first half of 2021 fell 32 to $ 379.2 million. The figures do not look so bad as pre-pandemic revenue was $ 175 million. They added 1,36,980 new customers from January to June 2021, up from 1,98,176 last year and 47,540 in 2019.

4. Central Bank of Indonesia cuts GDP forecast for 2021 to 3.8%

The governor on Monday said the Central Bank of Indonesia has lowered the country’s 2021 GDP forecast to 3.8% from the previous target of 4.6%, based on the increase in Covid cases. Fitch Solutions also lowered the country growth forecast to 4.4% from 5.1%.

5. VinFast launches operations in North America and Europe

Vietnam’s first domestic carmaker Vinfast said on Monday the company has opened representative offices in North America and Europe. The company aims to sell 15,000 electric vehicles by 2022, significantly less than the previous target of 56,000. The company will launch two models of electric cars, VF e35 and VF e36 in March next year.

6. ByteDance in talks with regulators on data security issues

The owner of TikTok- ByteDance is trying to ensure that it complies with data security requirements after meetings with government officials on the issue this year. The company has been preparing for its IPO, but has now raised some concerns as China and the US are fighting for companies listed overseas.

7. Billionaire Richard Branson Completes Space Flight

Spatial tourism is real and it is happening. Billionaire Richard Branson has completed his test flight into space, taken along with five of his Virgin Galactic employees. This gives validity to the enterprise plan to start space tourism trips next year. Within an hour of takeoff, the spacecraft landed 83 miles above the ground and returned safe again.

Jeff Bezos plans to fly a rocket made by his company Blue Origin after nine days. Both companies aim to give wealthy tourists an unforgettable experience for a high price.

8. Chinas Slowing Economic Recovery Sends Warning

On Friday, the People’s Bank of China took a surprise move to boost lending in the country – reducing the amount of money banks should hold in reserve. Also, analyst estimates show only an 8% increase in the economy for the last quarter, much less than the profit of 18.3% in the January-March quarter,

This slow economic response is sending a clear message to other nations that recovery will not be an easy task. Significant data on retail sales also turned out to be disappointing.

9. Oil dips after 2 days; Break more money?

With the above data that China’s economic recovery is slowing earlier than expected, crude oil prices remained volatile. The rally in oil prices broke last week with the war between the UAE and Saudi Arabia which you can read here.

The WTI Crude is now trading at $ 73.55 / barrel, losing the gains it made on Friday. Concerns about the new Covid variant are also putting pressure on the price. But if OPEC + does not increase production drastically, prices will continue to rise.

10. GE pledges to be zero-zero emissions by 2050

General Electric Co set a new goal Monday to reach zero-zero emissions by 2050. Although there have been no details or plans on how this will be achieved, at least for now it seems like just a plan to make happy investors and lenders.

GE is a leading supplier to wind turbines but also involved in jet engines and gas power plants.