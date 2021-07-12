International
Slowing Chinese economic recovery sends warning – Top International News
1. Mixed markets before quarterly results
U.S. stocks remained mixed as market participants expected quarterly profits from top companies and to gauge whether the recent rally in the market could be justified by good profits. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ remained flat, cooling off after reaching all-time highs on Friday.
Even in the European market, real estate stocks increased as we are seeing in our market.
Stoxx Europe increased by 0.56%
Dow Jones up 0.28%
NASDAQ decreased by 0.076%
2. Russia seeks to seize mining profits as soon as the export tax expires
Russia is seeking measures to seize profits from mining companies as the temporary export tax expires at the end of this year. Last month, the government announced duties of at least 15% on steel, nickel, aluminum and copper exports in effect from 1 August
3. Plus500 Posts 32% Decrease in Customer Income During H1
The London-based online trading platform Plus500 on Monday reported a significant drop in revenue during the first half of 2021. Revenue for the first half of 2021 fell 32 to $ 379.2 million. The figures do not look so bad as pre-pandemic revenue was $ 175 million. They added 1,36,980 new customers from January to June 2021, up from 1,98,176 last year and 47,540 in 2019.
4. Central Bank of Indonesia cuts GDP forecast for 2021 to 3.8%
The governor on Monday said the Central Bank of Indonesia has lowered the country’s 2021 GDP forecast to 3.8% from the previous target of 4.6%, based on the increase in Covid cases. Fitch Solutions also lowered the country growth forecast to 4.4% from 5.1%.
5. VinFast launches operations in North America and Europe
Vietnam’s first domestic carmaker Vinfast said on Monday the company has opened representative offices in North America and Europe. The company aims to sell 15,000 electric vehicles by 2022, significantly less than the previous target of 56,000. The company will launch two models of electric cars, VF e35 and VF e36 in March next year.
6. ByteDance in talks with regulators on data security issues
The owner of TikTok- ByteDance is trying to ensure that it complies with data security requirements after meetings with government officials on the issue this year. The company has been preparing for its IPO, but has now raised some concerns as China and the US are fighting for companies listed overseas.
7. Billionaire Richard Branson Completes Space Flight
Spatial tourism is real and it is happening. Billionaire Richard Branson has completed his test flight into space, taken along with five of his Virgin Galactic employees. This gives validity to the enterprise plan to start space tourism trips next year. Within an hour of takeoff, the spacecraft landed 83 miles above the ground and returned safe again.
Jeff Bezos plans to fly a rocket made by his company Blue Origin after nine days. Both companies aim to give wealthy tourists an unforgettable experience for a high price.
8. Chinas Slowing Economic Recovery Sends Warning
On Friday, the People’s Bank of China took a surprise move to boost lending in the country – reducing the amount of money banks should hold in reserve. Also, analyst estimates show only an 8% increase in the economy for the last quarter, much less than the profit of 18.3% in the January-March quarter,
This slow economic response is sending a clear message to other nations that recovery will not be an easy task. Significant data on retail sales also turned out to be disappointing.
9. Oil dips after 2 days; Break more money?
With the above data that China’s economic recovery is slowing earlier than expected, crude oil prices remained volatile. The rally in oil prices broke last week with the war between the UAE and Saudi Arabia which you can read here.
The WTI Crude is now trading at $ 73.55 / barrel, losing the gains it made on Friday. Concerns about the new Covid variant are also putting pressure on the price. But if OPEC + does not increase production drastically, prices will continue to rise.
10. GE pledges to be zero-zero emissions by 2050
General Electric Co set a new goal Monday to reach zero-zero emissions by 2050. Although there have been no details or plans on how this will be achieved, at least for now it seems like just a plan to make happy investors and lenders.
GE is a leading supplier to wind turbines but also involved in jet engines and gas power plants.
Sources
2/ https://marketfeed.news/chinas-slowing-economic-recovery-sends-warning-top-international-news/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]