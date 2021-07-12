6 dead in South African riots over the imprisonment of former leader Jacob Zuma





JOHANNESBURG Riots sparked by the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma escalated Monday as shopping malls in Johannesburg were looted, major roads were blocked by burnt tires and police and army fought to contain the violence. The riots began last week in KwaZulu-Natal province after Zuma was jailed for contempt of court. What started as a fairly small roadblock in the area of ​​Zuma’s home intensified and spread to Gauteng, South Africa’s most populous province, including Johannesburg, the country’s largest city. At least six people have been killed and more than 200 arrested, according to a police statement issued Monday. Soldiers are deployed to assist police. President Cyril Ramaphosa would address the nation later Monday. He called for a quiet Sunday night and vowed that police would crack down on those who break the law, but the riots worsened on Monday. Retail mall robberies erupted in several areas of Johannesburg, including Benmore, Jeppestown, Vosloorus, and Soveto, where Jabulani and Dobsonville malls were hit. Retail stores in Alexandra, east of Johannesburg, were also affected, and journalists covering the riots for the South African Public Broadcasting Corporation and the Newzroom Africa news channel were robbed of their equipment. A mall and major car dealers around the affluent Rosebank area closed as protesters were reported in the area. Other retail outlets east of Johannesburg, including Kempton Park, also closed on Monday. In KwaZulu-Natal, people received equipment, including microwave ovens, televisions and clothing, from shops in the Mariannhill and Umlazi areas. The violence began last week when Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court. He insulted a court order to testify before a state investigation backing probing allegations of corruption during his term as president from 2009 to 2018. The Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court, would begin hearing Zuma’s appeal on Monday. Police were investigating four deaths in Gauteng and two in KwaZulu-Natal, said police colonel Brenda Muridili. Police and national security forces expanded their presence in both provinces to help quell the violence, authorities said. Police have warned that anyone who uses social media to encourage riots could be arrested and prosecuted.

