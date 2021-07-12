International
254 Indian millionaires used the ‘golden visa’ route to the UK in 12 years: Report
In the spotlight on corruption said Indians rank as the seventh nationality of the super rich who have benefited from Visa and Tier 1 (Investor), adding 254 between 2008 and 2020. China topped the list with 4,106, followed by Russia (2,526) , Hong Kong (692), the United States (685), Pakistan (283) and Kazakhstan (278) ahead of India.
Saudi Arabia at 223, Turkey at 221 and Egypt at 206 complete the list of the top 10 countries that have been granted visas allowing applicants to stay in the UK, with about half of the total now under consideration.
Gold visas allow wealthy individuals to purchase the right to live in the UK if they invest in UK-registered companies. Individuals investing milion 2 million get an immediate right to live in the UK for three years, followed by a two-year extension, the report entitled Red Carpet for Dirty Money notes.
Those who invest milion 10 million can be quickly tracked to get indefinite leave to stay within two years, or within three years if they invest milion 5 million. From indefinite residence permit visa holders are on a steady path, after a year, to the highly prized UK citizenship, she adds.
Diamond trader Nirav Modi, wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges in connection with
(PNB) fraud and now fighting extradition to India in the High Court in London, is believed to have lived in the UK with an Investor Visa applied in 2015.
At the time, the road was relatively easy for super rich individuals to gain residency rights in the UK, based on a minimum of milion 2 million investment.
It has been called the period of blind trust, but since then the UK Home Office has tightened rates for the category and announced a review about three years ago of these visas issued between 2015 and 2018.
Spotlight on Corruption claims that all 6,312 gold visas issued during the blind trust period are being reviewed by the Home Office for potential national security risks, which accounts for half of all such visas issued overall .
The UK gold visa regime continues to present a significant corruption, money laundering and national security risk to the UK, said Susan Hawley, Spotlight Executive Director on Corruption.
It is alarmingly and deeply unfair that the government is becoming draconian in other parts of its immigration policy, but has not yet closed the major gaps that allow dirty money to come to the UK. The government should order an independent review if the regime offers any real benefits to the UK, she said.
The new report from the charity, which has a task to fight corruption within the UK and wherever the UK has influence, has called on the government to urgently publish the findings of its visa review issued under the 2008-2015 category.
It includes detailed statistics on what actions have been taken in specific cases, including referrals to law enforcement, visa revocation and rejection of citizenship applications.
His report warns that the gold visa regime continues to pose a significant “national security, corruption and money laundering” risk to the UK, despite recent reforms.
“Significant gaps remain, including that applicants using ‘talented’ funds to apply for a gold visa still do not face due diligence, and that the Home Office remains highly dependent on financial institutions for proper asset care. invested, she warns.
The UK Home Office said the road has been reformed in recent years to crack down on black money and that it will report on its pre-reform findings in due course.
We reformed the Tier 1 visa route in 2015 and 2019 to hit dirty money and have not ruled out making further changes if necessary, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
These changes include requiring banks to conduct additional due diligence checks before opening accounts and requiring applicants to provide evidence of the source of their funds. As part of our work to prevent this road from corruption, we are reviewing all Tier 1 investor visas issued before these reforms took place and will report on our findings in a timely manner, the statement said.
