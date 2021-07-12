Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Monday

The last:

All remaining blocking restrictions in England will be lifted within a week despite a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday as he urged people to “continue with caution” and continue to take action. steps to stay safe.

Johnson said that although the risks of a pandemic remain, legal restrictions will be replaced by a recommendation that people wear masks in crowded places such as public transit. Nightclubs and other crowded places should use vaccine passports for entry “as a matter of social responsibility,” he said.

“This pandemic is not over. This disease … continues to bring dangers to you and your family. We cannot return immediately to life as it was before COVID on Monday, July 19th.”

The final phase of easing England’s blockade means that all restrictions on social gatherings will be lifted and physical distancing measures removed. Nightclubs may reopen for the first time since March 2020 and there will be no more restrictions on people attending concerts, theaters, weddings or sporting events.

Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it was the right time to give the British a chance to return to normal life and that the government decision balances the damage done by COVID-19 and the damage done by continued restrictions.

Javid told Parliament that the successful spread of vaccines means that nine out of 10 adults in the UK now have antibodies against the virus. The government is well on its way to meeting its goal of providing all adults with a first dose of the vaccine by July 19, the day when all remaining restrictions on blocking, including mandatory mask wearing, will to be removed.

Javid said while new infections could reach 100,000 a day later in the summer, two doses of the vaccine offer effective protection against serious diseases from the virus, and officials believe the increase in cases will not put “unstable pressure” on hospitals. Waiting longer to remove the restrictions will risk the virus spreading to its peak in the winter, when hospitals are likely to be overloaded, he said.

“There will never be a perfect time to take this step, because we just can not eradicate this virus, whether we like it or not, the coronavirus is not disappearing,” he said.

Many of the recent infections have occurred among young people, many of whom have not yet received their first dose of the vaccine. The government has no plans yet to provide vaccines to children under 18 years of age.

Jonathan Ashworth, health spokesman for the opposition Labor Party, said Javid’s plan was similar to “pushing his foot down on the gas while throwing his seat belts”.

Transition from regulations to ‘personal responsibility’

Johnson said last week that Britons now need to learn to live with the virus and legal requirements to wear masks and other measures will move to a reliance on “personal responsibility”.

Public health officials and scientists have expressed concern, saying gap masks and physical distancing can be dangerous.

Prof. Peter Openshaw, a member of a group advising the government on new and new respiratory viruses, said it was vital to maintain some safeguards, such as wearing masks.

“I really do not see why people are reluctant to wear face masks. Quite it is quite clear that they greatly reduce broadcasting,” he told BBC Radio. “Vaccines are fantastic, but you have to give them time to work. And in the meantime, keeping up with all the measures we have learned to reduce transmission is really vital to me.”

The British government, which implemented one of the longest blockades in the world, has lifted restrictions on England in a series of steps that began in March. The fourth and final phase was postponed last month to provide time for more people to be vaccinated amid the rapid spread of the delta variant.

Other parts of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in the UK are following their maps, broadly similar, out of the blockade.

What is happening all over Canada

What you need to know about the increasing adaptability of COVID-19 vaccines, fewer restrictions: An epidemiologist and infectious disease physician answer questions about safe life adaptation as COVID-19 vaccines increase and restrictions decrease.

As of late Monday morning, Canada had reported 1,420,876 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 5,210 considered active. The death toll at COVID-19 was 26,438. More than 42.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far nationwide, according to a CBC News list.

INOntarioon Monday, health officials reported no new deaths and 114 new cases of COVID-19.

Quebec, meanwhile, on Monday announced an additional death and 199 new cases as of Friday.

Across the North on Monday, there were no new cases reported inNunavut, Prime Minister Joe Savikataaq wrote on Twitter. Health officials atYukonANDNorthwestern territorieshad not provided any additional information for the day.

In Atlantic Canada,New Scotland announced a new case of COVID-19 on Monday and officials atNew Brunswicksaid there were no new cases in the province.Prince Edward IslandANDNewfoundland and Labradorhad not reported any new information for that day.

In the Prairie provinces,Manitobawas the first to update the number of issues on Monday. The province reported 31 new cases and an additional death due to COVID-19.

INSaskatchewanon Sunday, health officials reported a death and 19 new cases of COVID-19.

Health officials atAlbertaANDBritish Columbiaexpected to give an update later Monday.

What is happening around the world

LOOK | 'What part of' This is a global crisis 'are we not getting?' The director of the WHO asks:

It takes an ‘all’ push to vaccinate front-line workers and seniors around the world who are at high risk of dying from COVID-19, says Mike Ryan, who runs the World Health Organization’s emergency program. Health. ‘What part of’ this is a global crisis ‘are we not getting?’ he asked. (Denis Balibouse / Reuters) 1:02

As of late Monday morning, more than 186.9 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, who has followed coronavirus-related data from around the world. The reported number of global deaths was more than four million.

Wealthy countries should not order boosting footage for their vaccinated populations while other countries have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, the World Health Organization said on Monday. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said deaths were rising again from the COVID-19 pandemic, the thedelta variant was becoming dominant and many countries had not yet received sufficient doses of vaccine to protect their health workers.

“The Thedelta variant is being looted worldwide at an alarming rate, bringing a new increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths,” Tedros said, noting that the highly contagious variant was now found in more than 104 countries.

“The global supply gap for COVID-19 vaccines is extremely uneven and uneven. Some countries and regions are actually ordering millions of booster doses, before other countries have had supplies to vaccinate their health workers and more. vulnerable, “said Tedros.

IN Asia-Pacific region, evening curfew and other new coronavirus restrictions began Monday in the Thai capital and several other provinces, while health officials announced that medical staff would be given the AstraZeneca booster vaccine after receiving already two doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine.

People wearing face masks walk along a platform at King’s Cross Station in London on Monday, ahead of an announcement about the reopening by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Henry Nicholls / Reuters)

Thailand has been battling rising COVID-19 cases and deaths since April, exacerbated by the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

INAfrica, The Nigerian state of Lagos faces a “possible third wave” of infections, its governor said in a statement.

INMiddle East, Israel said Sunday it would begin offering a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine to adults with weakened immune systems, but was still weighing whether to make the booster available to the general public.

INAmericas, thousands of Cubans joined street protests on Sunday in the largest anti-government demonstrations on the Communist-led island in decades amid its worst economic crisis since the collapse of the Soviet Union and a record rise in COVID cases. 19.

Moderna Inc. said Monday it had signed a supply agreement with the Argentine government for 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or its up-to-date booster vaccine candidate. The company said delivery was expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

INEurope, The European Union has distributed sufficient doses of vaccines to member countries to achieve a goal of fully vaccinating at least 70 per cent of adults in the 27-nation bloc, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said over the weekend.

