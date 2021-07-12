Winnipeg hot on track for record weather as temperatures chirp

Southern Manitoba is approaching a three-decade-old record as it continues to search below scorching temperatures.

As of Sunday, Winnipeg has recorded 16 days with temperatures of 30 C or higher since May 17, when Mercury came out at 31.8 C, according to Rob Paola, a retired Canadian Environmental Meteorologist who runs the popular website and account at Twitter @robsobs.

On average, Winnipeg sees 13 days a year when temperatures reach or exceed that mark. The city recorded 20 such days last year while the record is 35, in 1988, Paola said.

So far for 2021, it was one day in May, nine in June and six and counting in July.

“Of course we spend the heat in Prairie during the summer, but this year they seem to have come a little earlier than usual. We usually get them in July and August more,” said Terri Lang, a meteorologist at the Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“And I’ve looked at the long-range forecast and it doesn’t look good; it looks like more heat coming even hotter, if I may say so.”

The forecast calls for a high temperature of 30C on Monday and at least that for Wednesday through Sunday. If this stands, the high forecast value of 29 C for Tuesday would be the coolest day of the week with temperatures rising to 35 C by the weekend.

“It’s just one of those summers. We’ll see how things sieve in the end, but it could be one for the record books for sure.”

‘Damage done’

Despite the baking temperatures, Winnipeg is not part of the pocket of heat warnings that surround it.

Current warnings include Portage la Prairie-Headingley the farthest region of Winnipeg, the Morden-Winkler-Morris region south and southwest, and Steinbach-St. Adolphe-Emerson-Richer areas to the south and southeast.

The Portage la Prairie area can see heights of 36 C later in the week.

Brad Erb, whose family runs a grain farm in the Oak Bluff area, southwest of Winnipeg, said the heat combined with the lack of any significant rainfall had damaged his crop.

“It has a severe effect on us cereal farmers in the area. We are now at the critical point, where we have already lost considerable potential in our harvest and if this prediction stays true for the next two weeks I would suggest that we will to suffer a significant crop loss this year, “he said.

Usually at this time of growing season, the crops would have a good height for them and fill up “and be nice and green,” said Erb, who is also the new part of the Rural Municipality of Macdonald.

This year, the plants are much shorter and they do not bloom close enough to yield grains. The heat is actually burning from the flowers or they are just snapping.

“The damage is done. It just gets worse from here,” Erb said.

As much as wheat farms suffer, so do livestock operations, he noted. Pasture soils are so dry that there is not enough volume to produce bricks.

Drought conditions, which have also caused an increase in forest fires across the Prairies, are the intricate result of a dry fall, followed by a dry winter, followed by a dry spring and now summer, he said. Lang.

A culture for which Erb is still holding hope the issoybeans, who tend to rely on water later in the season.

“So if we were to have significant rainfall, there is still potential in the area,” he said.

June usually brings about 90 millimeters of rain in southern Manitoba. This year it was 42.2 and most of them fell during a June 9 storm that dropped 33.8 mm.

“With the rain you’m hoping to get something that lasts a long time but it ‘s just dribs and drabs [for the most part], “Tha Lang.

The average rainfall in July is 79.5 mm. Through two weeks so far, it has been 0.4 mm.

Securing the harvest will help keep some farmers afloat, but the overall loss of income will not secure any capital investment, Erb said.

“So this is a pretty significant impact there.”

Air quality warnings

Heat can also have a severe impact on people and those in regions where temperatures are rising to take steps to prevent heat-related illnesses, Environment Canada says on its website.

Drink plenty of water before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. If you have to go out, take water with you.

Stay in direct sunlight and light-colored clothing and hats or umbrellas with fringe all over the world. Take a cool shower or bath or take a break in a cool place, such as an air-conditioned building or a shady area.

Meanwhile, the central part of the province is under some air quality warnings due to fire smoke in the forest blowing from northern Saskatchewan and northwestern Ontario and giving an anorange nuance to the sky.

“There are two different sources, but the net result is the same. It’s kind of orange and you can sometimes smell it,” said Canada environmental meteorologist Dave Carlsen.

Winds from south to southwest are likely to carry Ontario smoke over the easternmost parts of central Manitoba at least until Monday evening, according to the weather agency alarm.

The smoke that Saskatchewanis is expected to remain in place for the next day or two.

These conditions can cause healthy people to experience eye pain, tears, coughing and runny nose, says Environment Canada in its preparedness.

Smoke could be seen and smelled as far as Brandon on Monday morning, but there are no air quality issues there, Carlsen said.

The weather forecast also has a chance of rain, and even a risk of a storm, through the morning in Brandon, so the smoke needs to be diluted so it won’t become a problem anymore, he said.

“That said, we monitor it 24 hours a day, seven days a week. So if things have to change for the worse, we will issue an air quality advisor.”

The situation should be very much the same for Winnipeg, who is looking at stormy opportunities in the afternoon, Carlsen said.