International
A mutation may have made the coronavirus a global threat
A single change in a key viral protein may have helped the coronavirus behind COVID-19 make the leap from animals to humans, putting the virus on its way to becoming the plague of today.
This mutation seems to help the virus sharpen the protein latch on the human version of a host protein called ACE2 that the virus uses to enter and infect cells, researchers report on July 6 in Cell. This ability to attach to human cells was stronger with the mutated virus than with other unchanged coronaviruses. Moreover, the mutated virus replicates better in laboratory-grown human lung cells than previous versions of the virus do.
Without this mutation, I do not think the pandemic would have occurred as it did, says James Weger-Lucarelli, a virologist at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. Global spread of the coronavirus may have been less likely, he says.
Where exactly the coronavirus came from is still a mystery that researchers are trying to unravel (SN: 18/3/21) But understanding how an animal virus gained the ability to infect humans could help researchers create ways to prevent it from happening again, such as with antivirals or vaccines, says Weger-Lucarelli.
The new findings suggest that mutation is important, but potentially one of the many changes that made it possible to jump from animals to humans, says Andrew Doxey, a computer biologist at the University of Waterloo in Canada who was not involved in the study. . Not necessarily the only mutation.
Virologist Ramn Lorenzo Redondo agrees. The researchers used an approach not commonly used for viruses, says Redondo, of the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago. This means that the method may have neglected other important mutations.
In the study, Weger-Lucarelli and colleagues analyzed more than 182,000 coronavirus genetic projects, looking for signs of mutations that could have helped the virus adapt and spread among humans. The team compared the changes in the building blocks, or amino acids, of the virus spike proteins to four coronaviruses from rods or pangolins that do not infect humans. The scientists identified a switch that replaced the amino acid threonine found in animal viruses with the amino acid alanine found in the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Researchers predict that the mutation, called T372A, removes some of the sugars that coat the spike protein. These sugars can be inhibited, says Weger-Lucarelli, so removing them gives the virus better access to ACE2 to penetrate cells.
Experiments suggest it is true. Once a virus with alanine is introduced into laboratory-grown human lung cells, it replicates more than the threonine versions, the team found. In the future, researchers plan to explore the role that other mutations may have played in helping an animal virus adapt to humans.
It is unclear when the virus acquired the T372A mutation, says Arinjay Banerjee, a virologist with the Infectious Diseases and Infectious Diseases Organization at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Canada, who was not involved in the study. A naked nocturnal coronavirus with a threonine in that place may have infected humans first and then rapidly adopt an alanine, helping the virus to be transmitted more efficiently among humans. Or it is possible for alanine to appear on the stick or other animal before making the jump.
These questions, I think, are still extraordinary, says Banerjee.
