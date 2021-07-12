Alberta will not bring vaccine passports, says the Prime Minister

Alberta will not follow the example of Quebec and Manitoba in vaccine passports, says Prime Minister Jason Kenney.

Quebec aims to bring passports, starting in September, to anyone wishing to visit non-core businesses in parts of the province where the COVID-19 rate is high.

Manitoba has issued test-for-immunization cards to residents who are two weeks after their second stroke.

“We have been very clear from the start that we will not facilitate or accept vaccine passports,” Kenney told reporters at the Prime Minister Calgary Stampede’s pancake breakfast on Monday.

“I believe they would in principle conflict with the Health Information Act and also possibly the Freedom of Information Act and the Protection of Privacy.”

Kenney, right, rolls a pancake in the morning. Stampede, which runs from July 9 to 18, is being closely watched as one of the first major events in Canada since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Alberta was the first province in Canada to relax nearly all of its public health measures on July 1st. (Jeff McIntosh / Canadian Press)

Kenney answered “yes” when asked if Alberta would talk if the federal government would try to bring in the passports.

Kenney noted that Alberta also amended its Public Health Act to remove a 100-year-old power that allows the government to force people to be inoculated.

“These people who are worried about compulsory vaccines have nothing to worry about,” he said.

The shadow of COVID-19 hangs over Stampede, morning

Hundreds of people attended the morning, but the shadow of COVID-19 hung over the event. The crews had left watching the food being prepared on the grill. Instead, containers of pancakes and eggs already cooked were distributed.

The Calgary Stampede is being closely watched as one of the first major events in Canada since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta was the first province in Canada to relax almost all of its public health measures on July 1, including its state-wide mandate and meeting arrangements. A Calgary City vote shortly after it removed a by-law regulation for the municipality, in due course for Stampede, which started last Friday and runs through July 18th.

The new security measures adopted by Stampede include cutting the daily attendance in half, sanitary stations for the public and extended cleaning throughout the territory. Staff and volunteers are required to wear masks and take rapid COVID-19 tests. Chuckwagon races are not being held and the parade to start Stampede is closed on the ground without the audience present.

About a dozen protesters against Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccination program and pandemic restrictions were in the morning, shouting slogans and waving signs. (Jeff McIntosh / Canadian Press)

The 18 plus party tent in Stampede, called Nashville North, is believed to be the first major venue in Canada that will not allow patrons to enter unless evidence shows they had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot two weeks before receive anegative rapid test result at tent door or at a Stampede terrain entrance. On its opening night, thousands of people come and go from the Nashville North tent.

“Are you having a good Stampede? Are you happy that Alberta is open for the summer and that Alberta will be open for good?” Kenney asked the cheerful crowd on Monday’s pancake breakfast.

“We are proud to be hosting the first major event in Canada with Stampede as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Part of the protesters accused of ‘spreading misinformation’

There were also jokes and cheers from about a dozen protesters who opposed Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccination program and the restrictions that were put in place during the height of the pandemic.

One sign had pictures of Health Minister Kenney and Alberta Tyler Shandro with the words: “Alberta’s Most Wanted For Crimes Against Humanity”.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro talks to the media in the morning. One of the signs waved by a crowd of protesters in the morning included photos of Kenney and Shandro with the words ‘Alberta’s Most Wanted, For Crimes Against Humanity’. (Jeff McIntosh / Canadian Press)

“It is unfortunate that we have a small but very small minority who are spreading misinformation about vaccine safety. Let me be clear about this: these people are trying to spread fear. and misinformation that could eventually cost him his life, “Kenney said.

Alberta has administered more than four million doses, said the Prime Minister, who added that about 700 people have had side effects which were mostly minor.

“We have had one death,” he said. “Every death is tragic, but it is a death from a reverse vaccine outcome, compared to 2,400 deaths from COVID-19.”

The prime minister said he would like 80 per cent of qualified Albanians to get the vaccine, but it is estimated that about 10 per cent will refuse no matter what.