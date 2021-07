China says it ‘dumped’ US warship in the South China Sea

The Chinese military said it “deported” a U.S. warship that entered Chinese waters illegally near the Paracel Islands on Monday, the anniversary of an international court ruling held by Beijing that it had no claims over the South China Sea. The USS Benfold entered the waters without China’s approval, seriously violating its sovereignty and undermining the stability of the South China Sea, the People’s Liberation Army’s southern theater command said. “We urge the United States to immediately stop such provocative actions,” she said in a statement. On July 12, 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that China had no historic title over the South China Sea, a decision that China said it would ignore. Benfold affirmed the rights and freedoms of navigation near the Paracel Islands in accordance with international law, the U.S. Navy said in a statement Monday. Download NBC News application for news and policies The islands are claimed by China, Taiwan and Vietnam, which require either permission or prior notice before a military ship passes. “Under international law as reflected in the Law of the Sea Convention, ships of all states, including their warships, – enjoy the right of innocent passage through the territorial sea,” the US Navy added. “By engaging in an innocent crossing without giving prior notice or seeking permission from any of the claimants, the United States challenged these illegal restrictions imposed by China, Taiwan and Vietnam.” An aerial view of the Paracel Islands, in the South China Sea. File Wang hu / Imaginechina / AP Hundreds of other islands, reefs and atolls on the resource-rich waterway are disputed by Brunei, China, Malaysia and the Philippines, with China claiming resource rights within its so-called nine-line line, or most of region. “By conducting this operation, the United States has demonstrated that these waters are beyond what China can legally claim as its territorial sea and that China’s alleged baselines around the Paracel Islands are not in line with international law,” Marina said. USA. In its 2016 ruling, The Hague tribunal also said China had interfered with the Philippines’ traditional fishing rights at the Scarborough Shoal and violated the country’s sovereign rights by exploring for oil and gas near Reed Bank. Freedom of the seas was a “sustainable” interest of all nations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday. “Nowhere is the rule-based maritime order under greater threat than in the South China Sea,” Blinken said in a statement. “The People’s Republic of China continues to coerce and intimidate the coastal states of Southeast Asia, threatening freedom of navigation on this critical global path.”

