



Manitoba recorded the lowest daily number of COVID-19 cases since September Monday, reporting only 31 new cases. This is the lowest daily number of cases since September 22, when the province reported 24 new cases. This was also before the province set the code of public health restrictions at the red level. Public health officials also announced another death Monday: aman in his 70s from the Interlake-East health region has died. The case is related to variant B.1.1.7 or alpha. There have now been 1,162 people who have died of COVID-19 in Manitoba. As of Monday, there are 138 patients in hospital with COVID-19, with 33 in intensive care. That includes three Manitoba patients in intensive care units outside the province, allin Ontario, says a press release. Nearly three-quarters of the 412 patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 in June had not been vaccinated at all for the virus, the Manitoba public health officer told a news conference Monday. Of the 412 hospitalized patients, 22 percent had a dose of the vaccine but tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks after their stroke. Ninety of those patients ended up in intensive care and 77 percent of those ICU patients did not have a vaccine, Roussin said. The province plans to share this kind of information more often, not to embarrass anyone to get sick, but to show the power of vaccines, he said. There are very few people who have been fully vaccinated becoming seriously ill and need to be hospitalized for COVID-19 in the province, he said. To be considered fully vaccinated, you must spend two weeks after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to allow immunity to build up. As of Monday, 76.3 percent of Manitobansage 12 and older had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 57.2 percent had two doses, the province announced. Prime Minister Brian Pallister said Manitobans could expect further easing of pandemic restrictions this week as the province went through another historic vaccination moment linked to reopening plans Tuesday. The second phase of reopening is related to achieving at least 75 percent of acceptable Manitobans with a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 50 percent with two doses by the long weekend of August. Manitoba crossed the last target a week ago and that on Tuesday. The current five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is five percent, while in Winnipeg it is 4.1 percent. There were 1,332 laboratory tests for COVID-19 done on Sunday. Most of the new cases reported Monday were in the Winnipeg region, where 20 cases were registered. The Interlake-East health region has four new cases, the Northern Health Region has three, and the Southern Health region and the Prairie Mountain Health region have two.

