Policy Summary: Ottawa Imposes National Security Risk Assessments for Researchers Seeking Federal Funding

The federal government is imposing mandatory new national security risk assessments on funding requirements by university researchers to protect Canadian intellectual property from falling into the hands of foreign governments and their representatives.

Innovation Minister Franois-Philippe Champagne on Monday unveiled rewritten guidelines for Ottawa’s leading research agency amid growing concerns that Canadian universities and researchers are transferring intellectual property to China, which benefits from Beijing’s military and security apparatus.

Journalists’ Comment, Mr. Chase: This is an important development. It changes the conversation about research partnerships and requires researchers to consider the national security implications of their work. Plus it gives national security agencies such as the Canadian Security Intelligence Service a formal role in reviewing partnerships with authoritarian regimes.

TODAY ACTIVITIES

‘CRITICAL REVIEW MUST – An independent review of Canada’s early pandemic warning system has called for a critical review of the operation and recommended the federal government review the way it conducts outbreak risk assessments. The review, made public Monday, was ordered following an investigation by the Globe and Mail last year detailing how the system was mismanaged before the pandemic, affecting how Canada gathered intelligence for COVID-19.

Vaccine DONATION – The federal government will donate 17.7 million COVID-19 vaccines to the global COVAX vaccine distribution network and match Canadian donations to the UNICEF vaccination fundraising campaign to strengthen international supply. story here. By CTV.

NEW BANK OF CANADA EXECUTI VE – The Bank of Canada has appointed Carolyn Rogers as Deputy Governor of the central bank. Mrs. Rogers is a former assistant regulatory supervisor for the Office of the Supervisor of Financial Institutions in the Banking Regulator of Canada, as well as a former supervisor and chief executive officer of the British Columbia financial regulator.

HARPER’S ADVICE IN IRAN – Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper is urging the international community not to give the incumbent President Iran a seat at the global negotiating table.

New Mountain Museum – The role of national police forces in the residential school system should be highlighted in the new RCMPs museum, according to Canada’s Minister of Heritage and heads of institutions.

Break from her predecessor – New GG to live in RIDEAU hall – Appointed Governor-General Mary Simon plans to move to Rideau Hall, unlike her predecessor Julie Payette, the first general governor since the Confederation to live abroad official residence. story here By CBC.

ELECTION PREDICTION – FEDERAL LEADERS:

Federal party leaders have been on track to announce their political and policy credentials ahead of a national election call expected next week. Complainant Nik Nanos reflects on the challenges facing each leader in this pre-election season:

Justin Trudeau Avoid defeating yourself. Liberals are entering a possible election cycle with a vaccination halo as more Canadians get the kick out and also an edge in the polls. The pressure will be on the Liberals and Trudeau to avoid a mistake that ruins their electoral fate.

Erin OToole Keep the Blue Team united. After gaining Tory leadership by leaning to the political right, Mr OToole sought to be more ideologically pragmatic on issues such as climate change. This has caused uproar among the Conservatives. Before he can challenge the Liberals, he needs to make sure his party is united behind him and his vision for the future.

Jagmeet Singh Recovers Layton / Mulcair magic. Singh’s leadership began with hope but was suppressed by progressives who strategically voted for the Liberals to block a Conservative victory. A weak Conservative show could license progressives to support parties other than the Liberals and increase Mr Singhs’ chances.

Yves-Franois Blanchet Stop Liberals from eating BQs lunch. The liberal liberal embrace of the Quebec governments initiative to recognize Quebec as a nation and French as the only official language is no coincidence. Large-government liberal spending and an approval of a Quebec-style national day care program suggest that Liberals are working to make the BQ an insignificant voter choice among moderate nationalists.

Annamie Paul Mobilizes party members and delivers solid electoral performance. Complaints among senior party members about her leadership style and the loss of a parliamentary group member will put Ms. Paul in the spotlight and her ability to mobilize the Greens. As a new addition to the political menu, Canadians will naturally be intrigued by her vision for the country, look at how she does in the leaders debate, but at the same time ask why there seems to be internal strife among the Greens.

Nick Nanos is the lead data scientist at Nanos Research, a global contributor to the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington, D.C., a research professor at New York State University in Buffalo, and the official survey for The Globe and Mail and CTV News.

Prime Ministers’ Day

In Ottawa, the Prime Minister attends private meetings. Together with the Minister of Public Services Anita Anand, he also virtually meets volunteers from the campaign This is our picture.

LIDERT

Qubcois Bloc leader Yves-Franois Blanchet continues a summer tour of Quebec with stops in Victoriaville and Lac-Mgantic.

Conservative Party leader Erin OToole gives remarks, in person, to the Richmond Chamber of Commerce, BC.

OPINION

Campbell Clark (Globe and Post Office)) on Green Parties collapsing in petty squabbles: What’s next? Surely, you would think, this group of quarrels for the little time will be pulled from the threshold before it drops the whole thing. Surely the council will not stop its new leader, the first black and Jewish woman leader, from taking the party to an election, no matter what mistakes it has made. Or not But after a shallow display of unity, you can expect Ms. May and Paul Manly will lead local campaigns in their buttons on Vancouver Island without mentioning too much Ms. Paul. Ms. Paul herself is likely to lose again at the Toronto Center, and then she will find it difficult to win a leadership review. This was supposed to be the time when the Greens would embark on the cause of climate change to become a major national political organization. Instead, they quarrel as they lead the party to the ground.

Gary Mason (Globe and Mail) if Western Canada has really been mistreated: It did not take long for Conservative Federal Leader Erin OToole to follow Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit the Western Complaints Center in Alberta Canada. One day, in fact. As Mr Trudeau used his ban last week in Calgary to announce federal funding support for a delayed fast transit line, Mr OToole went in a different direction the next day. He said if his party forms the government in the next election, he will change the country’s fiscal stabilization program as an initial step to end what he called the mistreatment of Western Canadians.

Lena Faust and Courtney Heffernan (Contributor to The Globe and Mail) on residential school deaths from tuberculosis caused by intentional negligence: A genuine effort for reconciliation includes not only recognizing the truth of the suffering deliberately inflicted on indigenous peoples by the settlers, but also honoring the grief of the indigenous community and calling for action through a comprehensive review, and addressing the continuing damage in our relationship today. As long as we allow TB a preventable disease and for decades, curable and curable to have a disproportionate impact on indigenous communities, we lack this.

Don Braid (Calgary Herald) on the challenges the federal election campaign may pose to Rachel Notley: For the PDP Alberta, the most dangerous player in the upcoming federal election could be the federal NDP. Opposition leader Rachel Notley is in Calgary for Stampede. She will not be riding any zip line this year, but thinks she is spending a lot of time connecting with people in parks and communities. Notley and her party are well ahead of UCP and Prime Minister Jason Kenney in the polls, even in Calgary, largely because of dissatisfaction with the government’s performance on provincial affairs. But the federal election campaign, which is expected to launch in the coming weeks, could be a challenge. NDP Federal leader Jagmeet Singh has been quite controversial about pipelines and energy development. He calls for workers’ support in the energy transition without referring too much to Alberta, who will undoubtedly be most affected by the race for zero-zero emissions.

Steve Paikin (TVO) on unlocking David Peterson election curse: As Trudeau no doubt considers these examples and more, it is finally time to say: there is no curse on Peterson over the first ministers to call early elections. Peterson lost those 1990 elections for perfectly valid reasons that were unique to that time in our history. They have proved it not to be a model for the upcoming election, and frankly unfair to Peterson, who, for decades, has had to bear the brunt of that election defeat and hear his name called out whenever an early election call is made. If Trudeau calls for an early election, he will sink or swim for reasons that are unique to this moment in the history of our countries. It will have nothing to do with the events of 31 years ago.

