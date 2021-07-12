2022 World Cup: Dates, Qualifiers, Draw, Schedule, Qatar Tournament Final | Football News





England’s long wait for more glory continues after a final defeat of Euro 2020 against Italy on penalties, but a World Cup is near the corner … There are usually two years between a European Championship and a World Cup but with Euro 2020 postponed for a year due to the pandemic, Gareth Southgate’s team can quickly turn its focus to another big tournament. When and where is the 2022 World Cup? Image:

The 2022 World Cup will be the first to take place in the Arab world

The 2022 World Cup is taking place in Qatar in the winter months rather than the usual summer months, due to the heat. The tournament starts on Monday 21 November at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor with a match that will feature the host country. The final will be played at Lusail Stadium in Doha a week before Christmas on Sunday 18 December. What is the format and schedule of the World Cup? Image:

France players celebrate the 2018 World Cup victory in Moscow

The tournament will feature 32 teams in eight groups of four. Four matches will be played each day during the group stage, which will last for a 12-day period and will see the winners and runners-up advance to the 16th stage. Matches will be scheduled in separate venues after the final draw, so organizers can choose the optimal start time to suit TV audiences in different countries, as well as supporters in Qatar. The final draw is scheduled to take place in April 2022, behind the March window for international matches. Unlike at Euro 2020, there will be a play-off game in third place on 17 December. Group stage: November 21 – December 2

Round i 16: December 3-6

Quarterfinals: 9/10 December

Semifinals: 13/14 December

Finale: 18 December When will the matches start? FIFA has confirmed that the first two rounds of matches will start at 13:00, 16:00, 19:00 and 22:00 local time (10:00, 13:00, 16:00 and 19:00 in the Kingdom United). Start times in the final round of group matches and knockout round matches will be at 18:00 and 22:00 local time (15:00 and 19:00 UK time). The final is scheduled to start at 6pm local time (3pm UK time) What are the places? The group games will take place in eight stadiums: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, Education City Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium. Who is qualified? Image:

All roads now lead to Qatar

World Cup qualifiers are underway. England are in a qualifying group with Hungary, Poland, Albania, Andorra and San Marino and are in a good position to lead their group, having won all three of their matches so far. Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland also hope to qualify and will resume their offers with the next set of matches in September. What will happen to the Premier League? Domestic competition will take a break to accommodate the World Cup, although the schedule for the 2022/23 Premier League season has not yet been confirmed. Clubs have been sent project proposals back in 2019 suggesting there could be nine days between a round of high-profile matches on November 12 and the tournament starting on November 21, with the championship resuming as soon as Boxing Day.

