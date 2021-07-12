Sputnik V vaccine effective against Covid variants including Delta, the study claims





The Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine is effective against newer variants of Covid-19, a study now claims. The research paper from the Russian Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was published in an international medical journal on 12 July. According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the study was conducted to determine the neutralizing ability of the Sputnik V vaccine against new variants of SARS-CoV-2. The study findings show that the Russian strike was able to produce defensive neutralizing subtitles against the new variants. These include Alpha, Beta, Gamma and most importantly, the Delta variant, which has been identified as one of the leading drivers of the second wave of Covid-19 infections in India. READ: Single dose of Sputnik V vaccine sufficient for recovering patients Covid-19: Study In a statement Monday, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, “Sputnik V pioneered the two-shot vaccine cocktail approach. Tests conducted by the Gamaleya Center have demonstrated the validity of this approach as virus-neutralizing activity against new strains.” which are more dangerous and infectious, remains higher than that of many other vaccines “. RDIF also issued a statement on the study methodology from the Gamaleya Research Institute. Sputnik V vaccine administered at a vaccination center in Gurugram on Saturday (Photo Credits: PTI) According to the methodology described by RDIF, the study by the Gamaleya Research Institute included the study of the immune response or “virus neutralizing activity (VNA)” induced by the Sputnik V vaccine. The study included the use of live viruses, which RDIF says “provides the most reliable data and is the gold standard “. The researchers then compared the immune response elicited by Sputnik V to the new variants with the response it produced against the “ancestral B.1.1.1” or (C.37 or Lambda) variant of SARS-CoV-2. This was done by taking serum (blood serum) from individuals after vaccination with two doses of Sputnik V. “ READ: DCGI refuses to authorize urgent use for Covid Sputnik-Light vaccine According to RDIF, the Gamaleya Research Institute is actively studying new variants of Covid-19 to evaluate the effectiveness of Sputnik V against new strains. The virus continues to evolve in different parts of the world, the company said. “RDIF will continue to support further studies of Sputnik V efficacy against new strains by also analyzing opportunities to partner with other major vaccine manufacturers to develop vaccine cocktails using Sputnik V’s first hit.” said RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev. The Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 67 countries, according to RDIF. In India, the vaccine has been authorized for emergency use and is now being administered in selected private hospitals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/coronavirus-outbreak/story/russia-sputnik-v-covid-vaccine-delta-new-variants-effective-study-1827250-2021-07-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos