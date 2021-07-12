WHO releases human genome editing oversight findings

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a series of long-awaited reports addressing the controversial issue of hereditary and somatic editing of the human genome (HGE).

Two new WHO reports cover global standards for governing and overseeing genome editing. They make a number of recommendations about further education, clinical trial monitoring, whistleblower procedures, and intellectual property.

The reports were written by an international multidisciplinary commission of 18 experts, co-chaired by Margaret Hamburg, MD, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner, and Edwin Cameron, a retired South African Supreme Court Justice. The commission, made up of scientists, bioethics, regulatory and legal experts, held numerous meetings over the past two years before issuing reports.

The reports were published ten months after another blue tape commission, under the auspices of the UK National Academy of Sciences and the Royal Society, released its report in September 2020. This report focused on the translation and security aspects of HHGE: He left the door open for possible use of hereditary human genome editing in a narrow set of circumstances initially when both members of a couple with a recessive disease seek to have a biologically healthy child, making other technologies such as genetic diagnosis before implantation.

Editing braking

During a virtual press conference, the co-chair of the Hamburg commission acknowledged that overseeing the HGE is complex. Hamburg said there was no single mechanism to provide comprehensive oversight because of the ease of access and use of genome editing methods like CRISPR.

Rather, the process involves educating scientists about their responsibilities, having standards and oversight in research institutions, professional societies and organizations develop codes of conduct, have national regulatory and legal frameworks, and the ability to have global guidelines, standards and information.

Hamburg continued: We need to have this layered approach. This requires changing the way we think about science, responsible care, and commitment at every level to raise awareness and increase effective action and oversight.

Canadian bioethicist Franoise Baylis, PhD (Dalhousie University) said that while individual member states would make their recommendations, the WHO is urging countries to do so with a global orientation. The potential benefits of HGE research should be made available worldwide, not just in the richest countries.

Baylis stressed that HGE should be a public health benefit that serves all peoples of the world, not just a form of personalized medicine. We have a constant reference [in the reports] for education, engagement and public empowerment. The public can help set priorities and help ensure that the benefits of gene editing technology are not just for a small elite group, she said.

In 2019, the WHO established a clinical trial registry to help monitor all HGE trials, even preclinical experiments, thus raising awareness of experiments that may lead to attempts to edit human embryos. There are currently 126 evidence of gene editing in the registry. Records can provide essential information about the state of science, Hamburg said, suggesting that this should also include a verification mechanism to flag evidence of potential concern.

New WHO reports also recommend a whistle-blowing mechanism so that the WHO can facilitate investigations into any such attempt. In early 2019, a Russian geneticist named Denis Rebrikov stated his intention to start HHGE testing to try to modify a gene that, when mutated, causes hereditary deafness. The Director-General of the WHO issued a statement in July 2019 that such experiments were irresponsible and should be stopped, which was immediately taken into account by the Russian authorities.

In addition to the Rebrikov case, committee member Robin Lovell-Badge, PhD (Crick Institute, UK) said the WHO committee had heard rumors about possible hereditary HGE efforts in Ukraine, as well as a clinic in Turkey advertising the somatic genome. editing services. Peer pressure is really important, he said, noting that the effort in Turkey was also stopped. But more formal whistle-proposing mechanisms should prevent inappropriate use of technology.

WHO recommendations

Here are the top nine recommendations of the WHO Expert Advisory Committee *:

Leadership: The WHO must maintain its scientific and moral leadership in this area, at a minimum by repeating the statement of the Directors General of 2019. Governance and Oversight: WHO should work collaboratively for effective governance and oversight, including organizing more HGE meetings. Records: WHO should continue to develop HGE clinical trial records. International Research: HGE should only be conducted in jurisdictions with responsible internal policies and oversight. Unsafe or illegal research: The WHO Science Division should direct the development of a mechanism for individuals to report potentially illegal or unsafe activities. Intellectual Property: WHO should work with others to ensure equal access to HGE interventions. Education, Commitment and Empowerment: The United Nations should establish a working group to facilitate a global dialogue and report on an ethical framework for HGE research. Ethical principles: WHO should create a set of ethical values ​​for internal use. Further review: The WHO should review its recommendations within the next three years.

One of the reports provides a series of case studies of possible or hypothetical genome editing scenarios, including:

A clinical trial of somatic genome editing for sickle cell disease in West Africa

Somatic or epigenetic editing of the genome to enhance athletic performance

A clinic located in a place with minimal supervision that offers embryo editing for international clients.

* World Health Organization: Advisory Committee of Experts on the Development of Global Standards for the Governance and Oversight of the Human Genome