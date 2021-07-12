Airspace suppliers for uneven recovery

One would be quick to overestimate the effects of the Covid pandemic on the aerospace industry, but the level of impact has varied considerably between sectors and between individual suppliers. For example, as a general rule, larger companies performed better than smaller ones. Those who controlled enough resources to absorb the 30 percent drop in revenue through spending cuts can expect a fairly strong recovery. For others – mainly the so-called Level 2 and Tier 3 suppliers – the future may seem less encouraging, especially for those who depended on the support of a government that expires quickly to stay afloat.

Another division lies between companies heavily involved in military activity and those whose business depends more on civilian programs. Throughout the pandemic, governments usually did not cut defense spending, that is, suppliers whose product portfolios leaned toward military equipment looked relatively good. Some even saw revenue rise by a single figure last year as the pandemic damaged the finances of those most dependent on aircraft sales and support.

Among the top tier 1 suppliers, Raytheon Collins Aerospace subsidiary falls into the category of those whose business volumes are more commercially inclined, accounting for about 64 percent of its sales. The U.S.-based aircraft systems supplier holds a particularly strong position on Boeing Max aircraft, for example, and enjoys a presence in almost all Boeing and Airbus commercial programs. Its comparative lack of exposure to defense, however, hampered its financial performance last year, when it saw a 26 per cent drop in revenue compared to 2019.

But just as companies with a heavy military presence have enjoyed something like a defense against Covid devastation, future prospects within commercial aviation may differ from their exposure to different categories of the sector. As the airline industry begins to emerge from the pandemic, most analysts agree that domestic and regional flights will return faster and see a stronger recovery than international flights. This will translate into a stronger market for narrow bodies than wide bodies, thus favoring companies with heavier positions towards programs such as the 737 Max and Airbus A320neo.

Speaking to AIN from its offices in Washington, DC, Jay Carmel, head of aviation practice at global consulting firm Avascent, noted that no company escaped Covid without experiencing financial pain. But, similar to the division that has been created between narrow-to-wide body segments, companies that rely heavily on airline maintenance and supply of offspring market parts suffered from the sharp decline in the need for those services during the pandemic.

However, as traffic continues to build from Covid recovery, those companies should see a corresponding increase in the need for maintenance services and parts. “Maintenance suppliers, especially those that offer a lot of spare parts and repair services for things like APUs or other types of mechanical systems that have a slightly higher tendency to break down … will have a kind of reversible of this type of business faster, ”Carmel explained.“ When you look at the opposite side … everything related to the wide body is in a difficult anticipation just because we do not expect international travel to return soon. And, therefore, if you look at how much mass-body production was happening before Covid, it was already starting to overheat. “

In fact, Avascent does not expect mass production to return to 2019 levels until after 2030. “So it can really make or break many of these suppliers,” said Carmel, who works closely with the Industry Association Spatial in trend analysis. “Some of them have a lot of exposure to those big programs and will be with a tougher effort. So you can make some of these general statements about who is looking better or worse, but really it depends on who ended up with the right types of positions with the right types of systems. “

Among all the major types of wide bodies, Carmel expressed particular concern for suppliers with key positions in the Boeing 777X. Now not expected to hit the market at least until the end of 2023, three years behind its original schedule, the 777X since the pandemic lost about a third of its backlog due to accounting adjustments Boeing had to make for reflect uncertainty whether some of its brand customers will receive all of their aircraft on order, according to a February 2021 listing by Boeing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“[The 777X] “It’s a big, big supply chain concern,” said Carmel. “I think it was already starting pre-Covid; was already looking a bit suspicious because a large, large portion of the order book was focused on some very shaky airline clients in the Middle East. “

Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways accounted for two-thirds of gross orders ranked on the Boeing order and delivery website by April. “Those airlines will not disappear, but they were certainly facing some serious financial challenges before Covid and, now especially, after Covid, as many other airlines have begun to compete more effectively against them,” Carmel added.

Among the specific categories of suppliers, further pessimism about broad bodies has diminished public opinion, especially for manufacturers of composite aerostructures, despite the growing fame of carbon fiber in the design of new and future aircraft. Because they require little or no MRO services, aerostructures generate little market revenue. Meanwhile, while production rates for aircraft such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 remain depressed in the foreseeable future, composite suppliers will see similarly softened demand for their materials.

Carmel noted that although the attempt by leading composite manufacturer Hexcel to join Woodward failed due to Covid-related considerations, the effort illustrated the difficulties faced by independent aerostructure manufacturers. “Compositions will be very essential to moving forward for the industry, but it is a tricky business to be in it,” he said. “This merger would be interesting in that it tried to combine more of a mechanical systems company with a structures company and see if you could find some vertical integration options for next-generation aircraft. I think the logic made sense. , but it was also a game to offset some of those independent risks you have as a composer. “

From the perspective of the wider aerospace industry, offsetting bankruptcy risk by drastically cutting employee roles and research and development costs carries a risk of its own, namely the ability to quickly and effectively restore its maturity efforts. technology placed on hold due to the pandemic.

“If you are pouring all this talent and pouring in a lot of R&D investment, which many of these companies did … it will not come at a worse time because we are just looking at all these interesting new developments related to electric jets and hydrogen jets, ”explained Carmel, who further noted that European manufacturers, especially in France, enjoy far more direct government research and development support than American companies.

“The French government has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to keep their industry afloat by investing in R&D for next-generation aircraft,” Carmel concluded. “And that was not nearly as much here in the US and that would be the big question. I think in the long run [the question] is how much this Covid downturn will hurt and the negative impacts not only hurt industry and the workforce today but also potentially hurt [U.S.] industry competition 10 years from now when we start to see these new types of aircraft technologies coming. “