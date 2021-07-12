A country in free fall suffers from medical and fuel shortages

I have a big pharmacy and you can buy all my supplies now and ID can only make about $ 100. We were just opening our stores to help people. The Diwans supplier is only delivering 10 percent of its usual order. People suffering from chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes and heart disease leave without calming down. People are spending all day visiting pharmacies in order to get the medicines they need, she says. Jounieh Pharmacy near Beirut. Its owner Joy Abou Dewan can only have 10 percent of her normal medication supply. Residents were already panicking buying medicines for fear they would become too expensive. Now that the supply is over, suspicious suspicion.

People think we are [withholding] medication until the price goes up but this is not true. Issa Yahya Hamdan, 19, lives with his family in Beirut. He could not find specific medicines to treat his rare Mediterranean family fathers, a disease that causes painful swelling of the joints and inflammation of the lungs and abdomen. Issa Yahya Hamdan can not find medicine to treat his rare disease fathers. Broken heartbreaking to see my father experiencing this excruciating pain and all I can do about it is watch, says Hamdan. Social insecurity has reigned since the country’s 15-year civil war ended in 1990. Protests against endemic corruption were already ongoing but escalated after the port exploded. Then Hassan Diab’s six-month government resigned. Newly appointed Prime Minister Saad Hariri has been unable to form a new government, leaving Diab still in caregiver mode and the country without a firm leadership.

The blast destroyed Beirut port and surrounding areas, including homes and businesses. Credit:Getty Images General Fouad El Khoury, a retired deputy commander for the Lebanese Armed Forces who has been open about the crisis, says the Lebanese are seeking answers. People are asking the government to give them the truth, to give them the result of [port explosion] investigating, granting rights, helping them to rebuild their home and homes. General Fouad El Khoury, a retired deputy commander for the Lebanese Armed Forces, wants a response to the port explosion. Who is responsible for this explosion? We are waiting for the port to be rebuilt and we have heard some places that will help Lebanon rebuild, but there is no sign of any reconstruction.

The property repair bill from the blast is estimated to be about $ 15 billion ($ 20 billion). Soldiers push back a man who lost his son during the massive explosion in recent years in the port of Beirut in a protest on Friday. Credit:AP France has long been a crutch for financial aid, a result of past colonial rule. When French President Emmanuel Macron visited after the blast, he asserted that no percentage of reconstruction aid would fall into the palms of Lebanese politicians. Lebanese authorities and political forces choose to favor their partisan and individual interests to the detriment of the country’s overall interest, Macron said. He has since promised a roadmap to end corruption and unlock international aid. In June, he pressured politicians to become more transparent about how the money would be spent.

We remain invested [in Lebanon] but I can not replace those who maintain the system with all its flaws and imbalances, Macron said. I hope the spirit of responsibility that has been missing for a few months will begin. The people deserve it. Last week, the French and US ambassadors to Lebanon met with Saudi officials in Riyadh for trilateral talks in a bid to find a solution to the crisis. No plan has been revealed. Meanwhile, hospitals are already battling COVID-19 cases, have to rationalize electricity due to oil shortages. Officials at Rafiq Hariri University Hospital last month wrote a desperate letter to a government ministry demanding that it be exempted from harsh electricity rationing. The hospital is operating at almost full capacity, the letter said, urging us to use up all our oil reserves which oil companies are refusing to sell.

A letter from Rafik Hariri University Hospital urging the government to stop rationing electricity supply to their wards. This hospital hosts and houses the largest number of coronavirus patients in addition to other patients with difficult and complicated diseases. Fuel shortages have poured into the streets where people queue for hours to fill containers. Several clashes have erupted over petrol and last month protesters demolished a closed petrol station in the Akkar region, accusing owners of holding the gas station at selling it at a higher price in the coming months. Hamdan says protests are now a common part of life and although they seem violent, they normally do not aim to hurt civilians. They are a way to cope with the current state of affairs. There are protests over the price of food, corruption, delays in prosecuting those responsible for the blast.

Import issues and hyperinflation have pushed up food prices. There are many things happening on the streets, from peaceful protests to not very friendly protests, says a Lebanese University student. Protests block roads, [set] tires on fire, some even attack banks and politicians. As a student [the protests] are a pain behind me. Even though my university is 5 miles from my home and my exams start at 8.30am, I have to [leave] my house around 5:00 so i’m not late. He dreams of building a career in a developed country and being able to save money.