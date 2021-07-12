India invited to SCO meeting on Afghanistan | Latest India News





New Delhi: Three meetings scheduled in the Central Asian states of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan this week will allow Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to compare notes on the rapidly developing situation in Afghanistan with interlocutors from several key countries. Jaishankar will visit Central Asian states against the backdrop of growing concern in the region over the Taliban’s violent campaign aimed at seizing territory while stopping at peace talks aimed at finding a political solution. He will visit Tajikistan on July 13-14 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin to attend a meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers. On the second day of the visit, he will attend a meeting of the SCO Contact Group for Afghanistan. Jaishankar will then travel to Uzbekistan to attend a conference on regional trade, transport and communications in Tashkent on July 15-16. He is expected to meet some keynote speakers at the conference on Central and South Asia: The Regional Connection. Challenges and opportunities. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has decided to attend all three events, but people familiar with the developments said on condition of anonymity that no bilateral meeting with Jaishankar has been lined up so far. Although the main item on the agenda of the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting is preparations for the SCO heads of state meeting to be held in Dushanbe on September 16-17, the people mentioned above said, adding that the situation in Afghanistan are expected to figure prominently in the discussions. Afghanistan has observer status with the SCO, which includes India, Kazakhstan, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, and Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar is expected to attend both meetings in Dushanbe. Although the focus of the conference in Uzbekistan is on regional trade and connectivity, the presence of senior leaders will provide an opportunity for the Indian side to discuss the situation in Afghanistan at the borders of the meeting. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is expected to attend the meeting in Tashkent. The Uzbek government was eager to use the Indian and Pakistani prime ministers for the meeting in Tashkent, but both countries will be represented by their foreign ministers. Representatives of China, Russia, Iran, the European Union and the US have also decided to attend the meeting. India has expressed strong concerns about levels of violence in Afghanistan, and Jaishankar acknowledged the need for a legitimate government in Kabul during a joint news conference with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow last week. Russia has its concerns about the violence in Afghanistan spreading to Central Asian countries. Tajikistan has been concerned about the deteriorating security situation, especially as more than 2,000 Afghan troops crossed into its territory this month to escape Taliban attacks. Many of these Afghan troops have returned to Afghanistan. Amid the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban have also seized border crossings with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, who last month launched a large-scale military exercise to assess troop readiness along the Afghanistan border. Jaishankar will also attend the SCO Contact Group for Afghanistan to meet on Wednesday with the participation of the Afghan government. Ahead of the SCO Summit in September, several meetings of member countries’ defense, justice and finance ministers are scheduled. Last month, the national security advisers of the SCO states met in Dushanbe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/india-invited-to-sco-meet-on-afghanistan-101626116148825.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos