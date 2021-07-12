Donohoe reports ‘very good engagement’ with Yellen

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he had a “very good commitment” with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen today on the issue of Ireland’s position in intensifying efforts to review the global tax system.

“I confirmed to Secretary Yellen that Ireland remains very committed to the process and that we are engaging constructively with the OECD and other friends and partners in the OECD in connection with the completion of the process in October,” Mr Donohoe said.

“So we had a good discussion and worked further ahead of us over the coming months,” he added.

Over the weekend, G20 finance ministers agreed to move forward with a plan to create a minimum 15% corporate tax rate to be adopted globally.

They also agreed on a plan that would mean large multinational technology companies paying taxes in the countries where their products are sold, even if they do not have a physical presence there.

Ireland is one of a small number of countries currently opposed to the plan.

Several parallel efforts are now underway that could mean a major tax review and where large multinational companies are taxed.

There is a deadline until October for G20 leaders to agree on the plan and it could run into trouble in the US Congress.

However, support for the idea is strong. Last weekend, 130 countries signed a joint statement supporting similar efforts by the OECD.

But Ireland, Hungary and Estonia have reservations and without the unanimous support of the EU, the plan is likely to stall.

Despite Ireland’s opposition to the current plans, Ms Yellen has said she expects Ireland to come on board.

Speaking after the meeting today, Mr Donohoe hinted that Ireland could support an overhaul of the global corporate tax system within months.

He said: “It is in the interest of stability and in the interest of the principles we discussed today with Secretary Yellen to reach an agreement and I will play my part to see if Ireland can be part of it, and if it can we support it later in the year.

“I want to equally emphasize the commitment that I have to work hard over the coming weeks and months to see if an agreement is possible, because while the challenges of an agreement are obvious at the moment, so are the challenges of an agreement that it is not in the country it is just as true “.

A second plan would see large multinational technology companies being taxed in the countries where they sell goods and services, rather than just in those countries where they are headquartered and develop intellectual property.

But how to split such tax revenues between different countries is proving complex.

In another move, the European Commission has lifted a digital tax on big tech companies in hopes of reaching a global agreement.

Ireland will take care of its interests – Varadkar

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that it is better for Ireland to be part of an international agreement on corporate tax reform than to be outside it and the country wants to shape that agreement.

But in the same way that big countries are looking at their own interests, Ireland will take care of it as well, Mr Varadkar said.

“We will not sign or support an agreement that does not protect our core interests as a small country,” he said.

Tánaiste said the reform process is not just about tax justice and the bigger companies paying their fair share of taxes, though it is about that as well.

“It also applies to the big countries trying to get a bigger share of the pie, the big countries trying to earn tax revenue at the expense of smaller countries like Ireland, for example, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and others, “he said.

“And those big countries are defending their interests. Britain has provided a financial service to protect the City of London. America has secured a commitment that the European Union will not go ahead with a tax on digital companies. So we have to take care for our interests as well and we will do, “he declared.

The corporate rate of 12.5% ​​has worked for Ireland, he said, and we receive about 10 billion euros a year in corporate taxes, double what the average European country does per capita.

Separately, Tánaiste said the government will not be able to reduce the income tax or the Universal Social Tariff in the next budget.

He said we have a huge deficit and national debt and need to increase spending in important areas like housing for example.

“What it means is that we will honor our commitment to the people in the last election as included in the Government Program that we will index tax gangs and that means avoiding a tax increase. secret where from more and more people the year falls into the tax network, where more and more people every year end up paying more of their income at a higher rate, “Mr Varadkar said.

“Ireland is now an overseas market. We have the fourth highest marginal tax rate in the western world,” he said.

However, he said this is not a tax cut.

Additional reporting by Will Goodbody