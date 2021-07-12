UK woman uses boiling water, sugar to kill husband after learning of child sexual abuse allegations





A British woman has been sentenced to life in prison for using boiling water and sugar to kill her husband after learning of child sexual abuse allegations against him, sister station KTLA WJW in Cleveland reports. The deadly attack occurred in July 2020, according to the Cheshire Constabulary in Neston, England. In one news announcement released last Friday, the police agency said 59-year-old Corinna Smith had become “angry and very upset” over a rumor circulating around her 81-year-old husband, Michael Baines. Smith’s daughter had told her that Baines had been sexually abusing children “for many years,” according to Chester standards. The girl said the alleged victims included her brother, who committed suicide in 2007 at the age of 25, the newspaper reported. One day after learning of the charges, Smith filled a bucket from her garden with boiling water and mixed it with three pounds of sugar, police said. While Baines was sleeping in bed, she poured the mixture into his arms and torso, according to the announcement. She then went to a nearby house and told the resident, “I hurt him really badly. I think I killed him.” The occupier called the police, who found Baines in his bed whispering in pain. Baines remained with burns on 36% of the body. He was taken to hospital but died about a month later. Sugar placed in water makes it evil. It becomes thicker and stickier and sinks into the skin better. This left Michael in agony and instead of calling the emergency services she wasted time going to a house nine doors away to tell a neighbor with whom she was not close, what she had done “, the Chief Inspector of Detective Paul Hughes, from Cheshire Major of the Cheshire Crime Directorate, said in the notice. Smith pleaded guilty to murder in June and received a life sentence last Friday. She will suffer a minimum of 12 years in prison. Smith killed her husband Michael in such a painful and cruel way. “Pouring boiling water on someone while they are asleep is absolutely horrible,” said Hughes. Michael was an elderly man who fought for his life after the attack, but unfortunately in the end he passed away. My thoughts continue to be with his family at this incredibly difficult time.



Close Modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/u-k-woman-uses-boiling-water-sugar-to-kill-husband-after-learning-of-child-sex-abuse-allegations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos