Cars are under water in parts of flooded Raynes Park, south-west London, as the capital was hit by a storm and lightning after the Met sheet metal issued a yellow warning

Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in London on Friday, with hundreds of protesters flocking to London.

The dramatic video posted on social media shows vehicles trying to move through deep water.

Major flooding has been reported in several areas across the capital, including Raynes Park and Crouch End.

Water has even collided at the pipe station in Sloane Leaf Square, with train services canceled in other parts of the city.

Deluges have also included neighborhoods including Kensington, Finchley and Hampstead.

Witnesses have described the floods – which are affecting areas in Surrey and further south – as “knee-deep”.

The Met office earlier issued a yellow weather warning for rain across the country.



























The London Fire Brigade said on Twitter that it had already received more than 150 calls during the flood.

A Twitter post said: “Please only call 999 in an emergency. During a flood, do not go out unless you need to.

“Avoid walking through flood waters and take extra care on the road.”

Metropolitan Police said they had evacuated areas on Colville Terrace, Holland Road and Ladbroke Grove due to “flooded properties”.

“Emergency services are helping evacuate areas due to reports of flooded properties and collapsed ceilings,” a tweet said.

“Road closures are in place.”

Terrible storm clouds spreading rain over the capital come a day after England’s heartbreaking loss to the Euro.

The floodwaters were filmed washing stairs and apartment buildings and car parks in parts of the city early Monday evening.















Residents of the south-east of England are being warned to prepare for disruption as 60 mm of rain could fall within just a few hours of the evening.

BBC meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker wrote on Twitter a video clip of heavy rain hitting southwest London.

He wrote: "Who in West London under this massive rainfall.

















Image: gavin rodgers / pixel8000)





















Image: Matthew Chattle / REX / Shutterstock)







“The storm has been almost motionless for almost an hour. Really bad over Wembley, Ealing, Chiswick, Wimbledon and other areas.

“The rapid flood is definitely happening caution!”

The national forecaster issued the yellow warning Sunday evening for rain that lasted until midnight Monday, covering areas south of Peterborough.

Met Office forecaster Sarah Kent said earlier that the south-west of England could see 60 mm of rain in just a few hours in the evening.



















Image: @lunanana ___ / Twitter)











She said: “The heaviest rainfall will be in the southern and western areas of the UK.

“Lightning is coming from the English Channel as we speak.

"Of course with the intense rainfall we are expecting, localized flooding and maybe some travel interruptions are on the way, unfortunately just like people are running school and coming home from work."













The Environment Agency issued a flood alert for areas near the Loddon High River in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency has issued flood warnings for areas north-west of Edinburgh.

But Ms Kent said after a start of the killings in the northern areas on Tuesday, the British could enjoy dry weather with temperatures down to 24C in central and southern England, and up to 18C in northern England and Scotland.













“In the north-east of England and eastern Scotland it can be quite gray and dark in the morning, but as we go through the day we will see things light up,” she said.

“Some areas may see some showers, but they will be few.”

Ms. Kent said Wednesday will be even warmer, with mercury rising to a maximum of 26C in the South and 24C in the North.

Eastern England, Northern Ireland and western Scotland may see some light rain, but it is predicted to be a different dry day.