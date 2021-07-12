Karnataka needs it too: BJP leader Ravi on population control policy





BJP General Secretary CT Ravi on Sunday said Karnataka should also adopt a policy like Uttar Pradesh and Assam to control the population. Talking about Prime Minister of Uttar Pradesh issuing a new population policy for 2021-2030, CT Ravi said the population of Karnataka has crossed the 7-crore limit, adding that it is necessary to think now about the limited natural resources available. ‘We have to think about this very seriously. Whatever tough moves the UP and Assam governments are taking, let Karnataka also do a study on them and discuss it. If it helps, they should bring it to Karnataka as well, “he said. READ ALSO | Better income, education, access to family planning will control the population, says Poonam Muttreja Ravi added that he has received many calls from people wondering when the BJP government in Karnataka will also bring such a population bill. “I told them I would bring their suggestions to the PM announcement,” he said, adding: “I personally support the bill brought by CM Yogi Adityanath. I urge that this be done in Karnataka as well.” Interior Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that since this is a political issue, it should be discussed, discussed and then only a decision can be made. The Karnataka government, according to CN Deputy Prime Minister Ashwath Narayan, will now factor in best practices followed across the nation to control the population. “What we are practicing now, we will continue. In the future, the government will consider everything that is required,” he told India Today TV. READ ALSO | Is this India’s message: BJP leader targets Aamir Khan over population growth Revenue Minister R Ashoka, however, fully supported CT Ravi, saying that as of now there are no plans for a population bill in the state, but the same will be discussed with the prime minister. Population control policy in Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday released the new population policy for 2021-2030 on the occasion of World Population Day. In the new population policy, a target has been set to bring the birth rate to 2.1 per thousand population by 2026 and to 1.9 by 2030. The total fertility rate of the state is 2.7 percent currently. While revealing the politics at the inauguration event, UP Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath said there should be a gap between the two children to control the population in the state. The policy revelation came days after a draft of the population control bill was posted on the website of the state law commission. READ ALSO | Assam government to improve social security network of tea garden population, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma The UP Prime Minister further said that a growing population was a ‘developing obstacle’ and that more efforts were needed to control it. “Everywhere you look today, the tide of protectionist sentiment is flowing. for Population Policy 2021-2030, “said CM Yogi Adityanath.

