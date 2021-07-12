International
Reports of some damage after the crane collapses in downtown Kelowna
There are reports of several injuries after a crane collapsed at a construction site in downtown Kelowna, BC, on Monday.
Kelowna RCMP said block of Bernard Avenue / St. Paul St / Doyle Ave / Bertram Street is now closed to the public until further notice. The area has been evacuated.
“If you are in this area, please leave as soon as possible in a safe manner,” Cpl said. Jocelyn Noseworthy in an email statement.
“Please stay away from this area at this time.”
The mansion where the incident took place is called Brooklyn in Bernard Block.
BC Emergency Health Services (BC EHS) said twelve ground ambulances were dispatched to the scene, including two critical care teams.
“It is unknown how many patients, but reports of several people with injuries,” spokesman Shannon Miller said in an email.
“Two patients were transported to the hospital at this time; A stable patient, with minor injuries and a patient in critical condition. ”
Witnesses said the massive crane collapsed around 11:00 am Video from the scene shows extensive damage to an adjacent building and at least one vehicle.
Authorities are urging motorists to stay away from the city center as emergency responders deal with the “significant industrial incident”.
Power has been cut off in most of the downtown area and traffic is being redirected, police said.
Dan Blocka, a part-time resident in Kelowna, said he spotted the crane coming down.
“I just got on the bus at the Queensway bus depot to go to UBC, and when I sat looking east, a large chunk of it just headed north from Bernard going north,” he told Global News.
I was in shock looking up and saw that this thing was falling.
WorksafeBC says its prevention and investigation teams are responding to the incident.
“The purpose of our investigation is to identify the cause of the incident, including any contributing factors, so that similar incidents are prevented from occurring in the future,” the agency said in an email.
The city of Kelowna said it could not provide any information at this time.
“This is an evolving situation,” said city spokesman Tom Wilson.
More to come
