London and South England hit by torrential rains and floods | Weather in the UK





Southern England was hit by torrential rains that resulted in significant flooding Monday night. The Met Office said heavy and slow thunderstorms caused flooding in parts of London. The London Fire Brigade said its 999 control officers received over 150 calls for flood incidents in the capital. Forecasters said torrential rains are expected to continue for most of the evening. The Met Office issued a yellow rain warning that lasted until midnight, covering areas south of Peterborough. A yellow warning means that homes and businesses could be flooded causing damage to some buildings, rapid running water or deep flooding is possible, possible delays or cancellations of train and bus services, unfavorable conditions of driving and possible power outages. Lighter showers are envisaged in Northern England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The Environment Agency issued a flood alert for areas near the Loddon High River in Basingstoke, Hampshire. Highway England wrote on Twitter that towards the south M6 from junction 32 to junction 31A, one lane was closed due to flooding in the carriageway. This comes after the South West Environment Agency said there was heavy and dense rainfall in Dorset today causing surface water flooding and advised people to avoid the car through flooded water. The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency has issued flood warnings for areas north-west of Edinburgh. Met Office forecaster Sarah Kent said the south-west of England could see 60 mm of rain in just a few hours on Monday evening. She said: The heaviest rainfall will be in the southern and western areas of the UK. Lightning is coming from the English Channel as we speak. Of course with the intense rainfall we expect, localized flooding and maybe some travel interruptions are on the way, unfortunately just like people are doing school and coming home from work. Drier weather with temperatures up to 24C is expected on Tuesday in central and southern England with up to 18C in northern England and Scotland. Wednesday is forecast to be warmer with mercury rising to a maximum of 26C in the South and 24C in the North, the Met Office said.

